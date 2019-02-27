Today’s Apps Gone Free: Tadaa SLR, Get ‘Em, PXL and More
iPhone:
Tadaa SLR does most of the heavy lifting for you, but it includes a handful of powerful editing features that will please even the most seasoned iPhoneographers. After taking your photo you’re able to apply a mask to your subject manually or have Tadaa SLR detect the edges automatically. The aperture, highlight and gloss levels, and range of your blur effect can be adjusted via sliders. Circular, linear, and complete blur options are available as well. With your subject fully in focus and background blurred out, go ahead and add some filters before sharing it.
Tadaa SLR is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 844 ratings.
Universal:
Dots with letters within them will populate the screen, and your child must tap on them in the correct order to remove them. The game includes popping sounds, vibrations, and smooth animations to keep your child engaged. You can also customize the dots and gameplay in a variety of ways.
Alphabet: Letter Confidence is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 42 ratings.
PXL can take the photos from your camera roll and turn them into intricate collages in seconds. Choose any photo from your camera roll to act as the main image. With just a tap, PXL will utilize all of the other images from the camera roll to create the collage. The process may take a few seconds, but in no time you’ll be presented with a high resolution piece of art that can be saved or shared.
PXL – mosaic art is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 165 ratings.
When dogs go missing and no one has a lead, it’s time for their four legged friends to take action. Canvas the streets and parks, dig for clues, and takedown harmful humans. Along the way, team up with the K9 unit to bring all of the dognappers to their knees.
Get ‘Em is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 82 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.