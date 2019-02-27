You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Tadaa SLR, Get ‘Em, PXL and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 27, 2019

Take SLR-quality photos, clean up the city as a canine crusader, and create beautiful collages with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Tadaa SLR ($3.99 → Free, 58.4 MB): Take fantastic SLR-quality photos with Tadaa SLR. Those who want to put their subject in focus.

Tadaa SLR does most of the heavy lifting for you, but it includes a handful of powerful editing features that will please even the most seasoned iPhoneographers. After taking your photo you’re able to apply a mask to your subject manually or have Tadaa SLR detect the edges automatically. The aperture, highlight and gloss levels, and range of your blur effect can be adjusted via sliders. Circular, linear, and complete blur options are available as well. With your subject fully in focus and background blurred out, go ahead and add some filters before sharing it.

Tadaa SLR is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 844 ratings.

Universal:

Alphabet: Letter Confidence ($2.99 → Free, 16.1 MB): Learn to recognize letters and their order in the alphabet in Alphabet Game. Children in preschool and kindergarten.

Dots with letters within them will populate the screen, and your child must tap on them in the correct order to remove them. The game includes popping sounds, vibrations, and smooth animations to keep your child engaged. You can also customize the dots and gameplay in a variety of ways.

Alphabet: Letter Confidence is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 42 ratings.

PXL – mosaic art ($2.99 → Free, 30.8 MB): Create beautiful collages in a snap with PXL. Artists.

PXL can take the photos from your camera roll and turn them into intricate collages in seconds. Choose any photo from your camera roll to act as the main image. With just a tap, PXL will utilize all of the other images from the camera roll to create the collage. The process may take a few seconds, but in no time you’ll be presented with a high resolution piece of art that can be saved or shared.

PXL – mosaic art is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 165 ratings.

Get ‘Em ($0.99 → Free, 393.9 MB): Help clean up the city as a canine crusader. Fans of open world games.

When dogs go missing and no one has a lead, it’s time for their four legged friends to take action. Canvas the streets and parks, dig for clues, and takedown harmful humans. Along the way, team up with the K9 unit to bring all of the dognappers to their knees.

Get ‘Em is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 82 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

