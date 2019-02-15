You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: The Hunt for the Lost Treasure, Phone Drive and Preposition Builder Master

Today’s Apps Gone Free: The Hunt for the Lost Treasure, Phone Drive and Preposition Builder Master

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 15, 2019

Go on a treasure hunt, transfer and access files while on the go, and form sentences by putting prepositions into place with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Phone Drive: File Storage Sync ($1.99 → Free, 35.2 MB): Transfer files and access them with ease with Phone Drive. Everyone from students to business professionals.

Phone Drive allows you to easily grab files from your home computer or a local iDevice. To download files from your computer, simply point your browser at the provided URL. To download files from another iDevice, all you need is to install and launch the app on both. Phone Drive is able to read and play a wide variety of text and media files, and you’re able to organize them within folders. Files can also be sorted by name, kind, or date modified. There’s even a built-in text editor that allows you to create files.

Phone Drive: File Storage Sync is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1925 ratings.

The Hunt for the Lost Treasure ($2.99 → Free, 132.3 MB): Embark on your very own treasure hunt in The Hunt for the Lost Treasure. Fans of classic point and click adventure games.

The Hunt for the Lost Treasure continues the adventure of The Lost Ship. On your latest quest, use the map discovered on the lost ship and hunt down the pirate’s cove. To do so you must pick the correct paths, solve puzzles, and search through old structures with just a tap. A built-in hint system will assist you when you’re stuck, and a dynamic map will ensure you won’t simply go running around in circles.

The Hunt for the Lost Treasure is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 626 ratings.

Preposition Master ($1.99 → Free, 35.1 MB): Form sentences by putting prepositions in place into Preposition Master. Everyone from children to adults.

Preposition Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with an incomplete sentence and a collection of prepositions. Tap on the preposition that best fits into the sentence before time expires to complete it. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.

Preposition Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 180 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Phone Drive: File Storage Sync
Phone Drive: File Storage Sync
Eightythree Technology
Free
The Hunt for the Lost Treasure
The Hunt for the Lost Treasure
Syntaxity Inc.
Free
Preposition Builder Master
Preposition Builder Master
MasterKey Games

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Hot Date, 5th Grade Vocabulary Prep and Love Test Meter
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Hot Date, 5th Grade Vocabulary Prep and Love Test Meter
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Comomola Pirates, Plant Light Meter, Reminders Widget and More
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Comomola Pirates, Plant Light Meter, Reminders Widget and More
Nothing found :(
Try something else