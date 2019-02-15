Today’s Apps Gone Free: The Hunt for the Lost Treasure, Phone Drive and Preposition Builder Master
Phone Drive allows you to easily grab files from your home computer or a local iDevice. To download files from your computer, simply point your browser at the provided URL. To download files from another iDevice, all you need is to install and launch the app on both. Phone Drive is able to read and play a wide variety of text and media files, and you’re able to organize them within folders. Files can also be sorted by name, kind, or date modified. There’s even a built-in text editor that allows you to create files.
Phone Drive: File Storage Sync is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1925 ratings.
The Hunt for the Lost Treasure continues the adventure of The Lost Ship. On your latest quest, use the map discovered on the lost ship and hunt down the pirate’s cove. To do so you must pick the correct paths, solve puzzles, and search through old structures with just a tap. A built-in hint system will assist you when you’re stuck, and a dynamic map will ensure you won’t simply go running around in circles.
The Hunt for the Lost Treasure is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 626 ratings.
Preposition Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with an incomplete sentence and a collection of prepositions. Tap on the preposition that best fits into the sentence before time expires to complete it. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.
Preposition Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 180 ratings.
