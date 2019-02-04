Today’s Apps Gone Free: Typsi, Windy and Digital Barometer S10
iPhone:
Digital Barometer S10 provides as much information as you’ll ever need regarding barometric pressure. It displays the barometric pressure in real-time along with the associated conditions. You’re able to chart the pressure up to 14 days out as well. The app includes nine barometer units to choose from, and 20 background colors.
Digital Barometer S10 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 105 ratings.
Universal:
Windy combines natural wind recordings with stunning artwork to help you sleep, relax, study, or meditate. It utilizes stereoscopic 3-D audio that’s optimized for headphones, so you can drift off into your own little world. The six natural wind recordings can be mixed with rain, river sounds, birds, and crickets. There’s also a whimsical story embedded within the app, allowing you to follow Windy on her journey to breathtaking locations.
Windy ~ Natural White Noise is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 5878 ratings.
Typsi will help you learn how to make your favorite cocktails and discover delicious new ones. You’re able to browse through the list of more than 450 cocktails alphabetically, search for something specific, or receive suggestions based on the ingredients you already have. The app also includes special collections in case you need some inspiration.
typsi – Cocktails Made Easy is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.