Today’s Apps Gone Free: Typsi, Windy and Digital Barometer S10

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
February 4, 2019

Learn to craft cocktails, block out the world with wind, and turn any iPhone into a barometer with today’s collection of apps.

iPhone:

Digital Barometer S10 ($0.99 → Free, 11.3 MB): Turn your iPhone into a barometer with Digital Barometer S10. Weather geeks.

Digital Barometer S10 provides as much information as you’ll ever need regarding barometric pressure. It displays the barometric pressure in real-time along with the associated conditions. You’re able to chart the pressure up to 14 days out as well. The app includes nine barometer units to choose from, and 20 background colors.

Digital Barometer S10 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 105 ratings.

Universal:

Windy ~ Natural White Noise ($0.99 → Free, 91.3 MB): Block out the world with the sound of wind with Windy. Those who have enjoyed any of Taptanium’s other relaxation apps like Away, Sunny, and Thunderspace.

Windy combines natural wind recordings with stunning artwork to help you sleep, relax, study, or meditate. It utilizes stereoscopic 3-D audio that’s optimized for headphones, so you can drift off into your own little world. The six natural wind recordings can be mixed with rain, river sounds, birds, and crickets. There’s also a whimsical story embedded within the app, allowing you to follow Windy on her journey to breathtaking locations.

Windy ~ Natural White Noise is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 5878 ratings.

typsi – Cocktails Made Easy ($1.99 → Free, 82.3 MB): Learn to craft cocktails with Typsi. Those who like to host.

Typsi will help you learn how to make your favorite cocktails and discover delicious new ones. You’re able to browse through the list of more than 450 cocktails alphabetically, search for something specific, or receive suggestions based on the ingredients you already have. The app also includes special collections in case you need some inspiration.

typsi – Cocktails Made Easy is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

