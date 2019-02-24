Today’s Apps Gone Free: Wonder 7 Minute Workout, Brutal Brutalness and Fractoscope
iPhone:
Wonder 7 Minute Workout will have you feeling amazing in only eight weeks. All it requires is seven minutes of your time two to three days per week. Sessions include 12 exercises that are performed for 30 seconds each with 10 second intervals. Accompanying videos will ensure you perform the exercises correctly. Wonder 7 Minute Workout includes the original seven minute workout and a wonder seven minute workout. It can also be scaled depending on fitness level.
Wonder 7 Minute Workout App is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 83 ratings.
Fractoscope allows you to experiment and interact with the highly complex Mandelbrot fractal set. Just swipe and pinch to explore infinite landscapes of color. Touch the screen with three fingers to access the main menu and adjust the rendering speed and detail, color mode, and color depth. You’re also able to save and load images, and share what you’ve discovered.
Fractoscope is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 37 ratings.
Universal:
Brutal Brutalness is metal in every way possible. It’s a platform game where you’re tasked with recovering the missing band members of a heavy metal band within a world of pure chaos. On-screen buttons allow you to run, jump, climb walls, manipulate objects, and destroy pretty much everyone and everything in your path. While you pass through the pixelated environments you’ll be treated to an extreme metal soundtrack from Novembers Doom.
Brutal Brutalness is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
iPad:
FractoscopeHD allows you to experiment and interact with the highly complex Mandelbrot fractal set. Just swipe and pinch to explore infinite landscapes of color. Touch the screen with three fingers to access the main menu and adjust the rendering speed and detail, color mode, and color depth. You’re also able to save and load images, and share what you’ve discovered.
FractoscopeHD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 20 ratings.
