Today’s Apps Gone Free: Wonder 7 Minute Workout, Brutal Brutalness and Fractoscope

Work yourself into shape, find missing band members, and travel through fractal landscapes with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Wonder 7 Minute Workout App ($2.99 → Free, 85.8 MB): Work yourself into shape with Wonder 7 Minute Workout. Those who feel like they’re short on time.

Wonder 7 Minute Workout will have you feeling amazing in only eight weeks. All it requires is seven minutes of your time two to three days per week. Sessions include 12 exercises that are performed for 30 seconds each with 10 second intervals. Accompanying videos will ensure you perform the exercises correctly. Wonder 7 Minute Workout includes the original seven minute workout and a wonder seven minute workout. It can also be scaled depending on fitness level.

Wonder 7 Minute Workout App is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 83 ratings.

Fractoscope ($0.99 → Free, 7.2 MB): Travel through fractal landscapes with Fractoscope. Artists and creative types.

Fractoscope allows you to experiment and interact with the highly complex Mandelbrot fractal set. Just swipe and pinch to explore infinite landscapes of color. Touch the screen with three fingers to access the main menu and adjust the rendering speed and detail, color mode, and color depth. You’re also able to save and load images, and share what you’ve discovered.

Fractoscope is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 37 ratings.

Universal:

Brutal Brutalness ($0.99 → Free, 33.0 MB): Find the missing band members in Brutal Brutalness. Fans of platform games.

Brutal Brutalness is metal in every way possible. It’s a platform game where you’re tasked with recovering the missing band members of a heavy metal band within a world of pure chaos. On-screen buttons allow you to run, jump, climb walls, manipulate objects, and destroy pretty much everyone and everything in your path. While you pass through the pixelated environments you’ll be treated to an extreme metal soundtrack from Novembers Doom.

Brutal Brutalness is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.

iPad:

FractoscopeHD ($0.99 → Free, 10.2 MB): Travel through fractal landscapes with FractoscopeHD. Artists and creative types.

FractoscopeHD allows you to experiment and interact with the highly complex Mandelbrot fractal set. Just swipe and pinch to explore infinite landscapes of color. Touch the screen with three fingers to access the main menu and adjust the rendering speed and detail, color mode, and color depth. You’re also able to save and load images, and share what you’ve discovered.

FractoscopeHD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 20 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.

at the time it goes free. The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.

The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.