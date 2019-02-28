Today’s Apps Gone Free: WordMap, Convertible and MathEdge
WordMap is best described as an interactive thesaurus. Input any word and WordMap will not only provide a definition but also map out associated words. Tap on any of the associated words to dig deeper. The intuitive interface displays semantic relations between words and color codes them for different parts of speech. WordMap also includes editable bookmarks, undo and redo, and the ability to save the result map.
WordMap – Handy Thesaurus is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
MathEdge provides a step-by-step guide to learning addition and subtraction. You’re able to create custom questions for your child or simply select one of the built in difficulty levels. The step-by-step guide will walk your child through the problem with audio hints and even carrying the one for them. The app also caters to left and right handed children. A flash card option is available as well to help your child hone their skills.
MathEdge Add and Subtract is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 114 ratings.
Convertible is able to convert units of measurement, currency, and a whole bunch of non-standard and real-world units. Non-standard and real-world units consist of things like tigers, red blood cells, AAA batteries, and baseball bats. The app’s intuitive interface allows you to just slide the unit categories and measurements left and right to choose them. Conversions can be swapped and shared via Twitter or email. The app also includes 19 themes to choose from.
Convertible: Unit Converter is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 337 ratings.
