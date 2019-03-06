Today’s Apps Gone Free: 3 Wins, Funnel and Teach Your Monster to Read
Funnel provides an overview of what’s happening all around the world. You’re able to choose from seven news sources including BBC, NPR, VOA, and CBC. Funnel will then provide you with hourly audio news summaries that can be played in the background. The app is also able to send notifications when new content is available.
Funnel is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1175 ratings.
3 Wins will help shift your brain towards more positive thinking. All you have to do is come up with at least three wins, or achievements, for the day. They can be as simple as getting your recommended water intake to as difficult as completing your first 5K run. It really doesn’t matter what you come up with as long as you achieve your wins every day. 3 Wins also includes the ability to repeat wins, start your week on a specific day, tag wins, create Siri shortcuts, sync data to iCloud, and manage your list via Apple Watch.
3 Wins is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.
Teach Your Monster to Read will take your child on a magical learning adventure. They’re able to create their very own little monster, and then participate in a variety of reading activities. The activities include everything from matching letters and sounds to enjoying short books. Teach Your Monster to Read covers the first two years of learning to read, and perfectly compliments phonics programs used in schools.
Teach Your Monster to Read is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 316 ratings.
