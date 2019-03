Today’s Apps Gone Free: 3rd Grade Reading Prep, Remember To Buy, Visual Math 4D and More

Improve reading comprehension skills, create smart shopping lists, and visualize functions with today’s collection of apps.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Remember To Buy! ($1.99 → Free, 1.2 MB): Create smart shopping lists with Remember To Buy. Those who want to do away with paper and pencil.

Remember To Buy will help you be a more efficient grocery shopper. New items can take on quantities with just a tap. Items can also be grouped by aisle with the help of colored tags. While shopping just tap to mark items off of your list. Remember To Buy also allows you to create multiple lists, and share lists via Messages or email.

Remember To Buy! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 70 ratings.

idyoma – learn languages ($1.99 → Free, 57.0 MB): Practice foreign languages with Idyoma. Those who want to connect.

Idyoma will help you learn a new language through conversation. It connects you with language learners in your area who already speak the language you’re trying to learn and who are interested in learning the language you already know. This mutually benefits both parties, allowing you to speak in each other’s native language. Simply set up a profile by choosing languages you want to learn and those you already speak well, determine proficiency, and start browsing profiles.

idyoma – learn languages is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 74 ratings.

Universal:

Visual Math 4D ($1.99 → Free, 111.7 MB): Visualize functions with VisualMath 4D. Students and engineers.

VisualMath 4D is a professional graphical calculator. It allows you to browse through a collection of built-in functions like trigonometrical, rounding, and sum and product or you can compute your own. Functions can be drawn in 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D all with a time variable. You’re also able to save your functions, rotate and zoom in on the graph in three dimensions, and display multiple graphs at once.

Visual Math 4D is available for free today only (03/28). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 380 ratings.

3rd Grade Reading Prep ($3.99 → Free, 38.2 MB): Improve reading comprehension skills with 3rd Grade Reading Prep. Parents and teachers.

3rd Grade Reading Prep is one of the most advanced reading comprehension tools available in the App Store. It features an assortment of fictional stories and non-fiction texts that can be read through at any pace. At the end of each passage your child will be asked a series of questions to find out how well they understood what they read. The results can be reviewed and shared via email. The app also includes support for multiple children or students, and password protection.

3rd Grade Reading Prep is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 105 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.

at the time it goes free. The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.

The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.