Today’s Apps Gone Free: 3rd Grade Reading Prep, Remember To Buy, Visual Math 4D and More
iPhone:
Remember To Buy will help you be a more efficient grocery shopper. New items can take on quantities with just a tap. Items can also be grouped by aisle with the help of colored tags. While shopping just tap to mark items off of your list. Remember To Buy also allows you to create multiple lists, and share lists via Messages or email.
Remember To Buy! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 70 ratings.
Idyoma will help you learn a new language through conversation. It connects you with language learners in your area who already speak the language you’re trying to learn and who are interested in learning the language you already know. This mutually benefits both parties, allowing you to speak in each other’s native language. Simply set up a profile by choosing languages you want to learn and those you already speak well, determine proficiency, and start browsing profiles.
idyoma – learn languages is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 74 ratings.
Universal:
VisualMath 4D is a professional graphical calculator. It allows you to browse through a collection of built-in functions like trigonometrical, rounding, and sum and product or you can compute your own. Functions can be drawn in 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D all with a time variable. You’re also able to save your functions, rotate and zoom in on the graph in three dimensions, and display multiple graphs at once.
Visual Math 4D is available for free today only (03/28). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 380 ratings.
3rd Grade Reading Prep is one of the most advanced reading comprehension tools available in the App Store. It features an assortment of fictional stories and non-fiction texts that can be read through at any pace. At the end of each passage your child will be asked a series of questions to find out how well they understood what they read. The results can be reviewed and shared via email. The app also includes support for multiple children or students, and password protection.
3rd Grade Reading Prep is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 105 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.