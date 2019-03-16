Today’s Apps Gone Free: A Noble Circle, Dot Collector and Good Woofy
Universal:
Dot Collector will stimulate your child’s senses. Colorful dots playfully bounce around the screen and your child is tasked with gathering them up with a tap and hold. They’re able to utilize multiple fingers to grab the dots as well. Then drag the dots into the hole to move on to the next set.
Dot Collector: Finger Practice is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 48 ratings.
A Noble Circle is from the creator of A Dark Room and The Ensign. If you’ve played those games, you’ll have a better idea of what to expect from A Noble Circle. If not, you have to try it anyway. On the surface it’s a high score game that has you moving a circle higher and higher with taps. But as you progress, a rather unique story will unfold right before your eyes.
A Noble Circle is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 2058 ratings.
Good Woofy is a handy tool that will no doubt be appreciated by you and your neighbors. You must first record a command that will help quiet down your dog and a command that will praise them when they obey. Then place your iDevice somewhere where your pet can’t reach it yet where it can be heard. Activate the recording feature and head out. Good Woofy will listen for barks and record what it hears. When you return home you’ll be able to view how often your dog barked and playback the recordings. The app also includes the ability to adjust sensitivity, share stats, and share recordings.
Good Woofy is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 99 ratings.
