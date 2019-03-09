Today’s Apps Gone Free: Altimeter, MamaLingua, Fresh Reversi and More
Step Out of Bed guarantees you will get out of bed every single morning. You’re able to setup multiple recurring alarms with different wake up messages, snoozing rules, and ringtones sounds. Step Out of Bed will then require you to set the amount of steps it will take to deactivate the alarm along with a photo of your destination. When it’s time to get out of bed, grab your iDevice and go for a stroll to take a photo of that same place. The app will count your steps and analyze the photo to ensure you’re not cheating.
Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 7328 ratings.
Altimeter has everything a traveler or outdoor enthusiast could ask for and then some. This multipurpose tool features an altimeter, barometer, compass, speedometer, pedometer, weather conditions and forecast, flashlight, radar, coordinates, binocular, and the ability to mark your location along with photos and notes.
Altimeter GPS – Hike & Trek is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1950 ratings.
MamaLingua allows parents and children to practice learning Spanish or English together. It includes audio, text translations, and phonetics for more than 900 words in Spanish and English. The 18 categories cover everyday routines like bathing, playing, reading, and sleeping. You’re able to browse the vocabulary and phrases lists alphabetically, or you can search for something specific.
MamaLingua Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 19 ratings.
Fresh Reversi allows you to jump right in and play. You’re able to compete against three different computer-controlled opponents, grab a friend and play locally, or play online. As you play you’ll see a running tally of the pieces you own at the top of the screen. You’re also able to have hints shown and change the starting position. The game includes full stat tracking as well.
Fresh Reversi is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 497 ratings.
