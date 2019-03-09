You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Altimeter, MamaLingua, Fresh Reversi and More

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Altimeter, MamaLingua, Fresh Reversi and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
March 9, 2019

Enjoy the great outdoors, learn Spanish, and play Reversi with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock ($1.99 → Free, 61.5 MB): With this alarm clock app, getting out of bed is only the first step. Anyone who constantly mashes that snooze button.

Step Out of Bed guarantees you will get out of bed every single morning. You’re able to setup multiple recurring alarms with different wake up messages, snoozing rules, and ringtones sounds. Step Out of Bed will then require you to set the amount of steps it will take to deactivate the alarm along with a photo of your destination. When it’s time to get out of bed, grab your iDevice and go for a stroll to take a photo of that same place. The app will count your steps and analyze the photo to ensure you’re not cheating.

Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 7328 ratings.

Altimeter GPS – Hike & Trek ($8.99 → Free, 23.0 MB): Be prepared for anything with Altimeter GPS. Hikers, globetrotters, and general outdoor enthusiasts.

Altimeter has everything a traveler or outdoor enthusiast could ask for and then some. This multipurpose tool features an altimeter, barometer, compass, speedometer, pedometer, weather conditions and forecast, flashlight, radar, coordinates, binocular, and the ability to mark your location along with photos and notes.

Altimeter GPS – Hike & Trek is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1950 ratings.

Universal:

MamaLingua Premium ($1.99 → Free, 75.6 MB): Learn Spanish or English with MamaLingua. Parents.

MamaLingua allows parents and children to practice learning Spanish or English together. It includes audio, text translations, and phonetics for more than 900 words in Spanish and English. The 18 categories cover everyday routines like bathing, playing, reading, and sleeping. You’re able to browse the vocabulary and phrases lists alphabetically, or you can search for something specific.

MamaLingua Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 19 ratings.

Fresh Reversi ($0.99 → Free, 17.9 MB): Play a game of Reversi against computer-controlled opponents or your friends with this board game. Any and every board game fan.

Fresh Reversi allows you to jump right in and play. You’re able to compete against three different computer-controlled opponents, grab a friend and play locally, or play online. As you play you’ll see a running tally of the pieces you own at the top of the screen. You’re also able to have hints shown and change the starting position. The game includes full stat tracking as well.

Fresh Reversi is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 497 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock
Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock
WeHelp
Free
Altimeter GPS - Hike & Trek
Altimeter GPS - Hike & Trek
Gaurav Babbar
Free
MamaLingua Premium
MamaLingua Premium
MamaLingua LLC
Free
Fresh Reversi
Fresh Reversi
Alexander Deplov

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Kalkulator, Calendarium and Plant Light Meter
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Kalkulator, Calendarium and Plant Light Meter
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Bloons Supermonkey 2, Word Mess and 3rd Grade Math Testing Prep
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Bloons Supermonkey 2, Word Mess and 3rd Grade Math Testing Prep
Nothing found :(
Try something else