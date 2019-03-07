Today’s Apps Gone Free: Bloons Supermonkey 2, Word Mess and 3rd Grade Math Testing Prep
Universal:
3rd Grade Math Testing Prep will help any child increase their math knowledge. They’re able to work through test questions covering topics on a 3rd grade level including algebra, angles, critical thinking, order of operations, and word problems. Test results will reveal where your child is struggling and where they shine, and you can share them with a teacher or parent via email. The app includes support for multiple students, password protection, and the ability to customize the test.
3rd Grade Math Testing Prep is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 149 ratings.
We like Word Mess because it’s accessible to gamers of all ages. At the beginning of each round you’re presented with a word or type of word that must be discovered among the mess. You have a limited amount of time to track it down and tap on it. You’re able to play all on your own or compete with your friends in head-to-head battles. You’re also able to compare your skills via Game Center.
Word Mess is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 770 ratings.
Legions of bloons are threatening Monkey Town and only you can stop them. Guide Super Monkey through the air while firing darts at the endless waves of bloons. Collect the blops that fall from the popped bloons and use them to upgrade your arsenal. The game includes 100 levels, 90 weapons, 40 power-ups, and a sticker pack.
Bloons Supermonkey 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1148 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.