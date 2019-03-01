Today’s Apps Gone Free: Brightly, Darkland, DayCost and More
Universal:
It takes mere seconds to record a transaction in DayCost. Just swipe down on the screen, pick a category, enter an amount, and swipe up to record. You’re also able to attach a payment type, photo, and note to your transactions. DayCost allows you to create a budget and view graphical reports to keep your finances in check. It also includes passcode protection, iCloud support, and the ability to create custom categories.
DayCost Pro – Personal Finance is available for free today only (03/01). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 216 ratings.
Poorly lit photos happen. There’s no way around it. But Brightly can rescue those photos with little effort. Its advanced computer vision correction system instantly reverses mistakes with amazing results. Just slide your finger across the bottom of the screen to adjust the lighting levels. A set of fine-tuning adjustments are available as well as a photo editing extension and lock screen widget.
Brightly – Fix Dark Photos is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 302 ratings.
Billy the white block needs your help escaping Darkland. Simply put your finger to the screen to slide, bounce, fall, and climb through the 50 challenging levels. One wrong move and you’ll have to start all over. The game also includes a nifty dynamic shadow system, adding to the moody atmosphere.
Darkland : Madness Dashing is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
English Listening Master allows you to improve your English language skills in an entertaining way. Each level requires you to listen to an audio clip and either tap or type the words you’re hearing to form a complete sentence. Incorrect answers will cost you precious seconds and reduce your score, so be fast and efficient. The game also includes online multiplayer.
English Listening Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 82 ratings.
