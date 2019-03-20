You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Convoto, The Man from Hmmbridge and deGeo Camera

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
March 20, 2019

Convert units, enjoy a twisting and humorous adventure, and take photos without location date with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

Convoto ($4.99 → Free, 6.6 MB): Simplify the way you convert units with Convoto. Business professionals, chefs, students, and anyone else who needs to convert units often.

Convoto’s conversion categories are laid out in one big scrollable list. You can browse through them or you can search for something specific. Tapping on a category will reveal the units contained within. All you have to do is tap on two units to select them, and then swipe up and down to change their values. Conversions can be favorited for quick access later on, and you can even have the app launch into your most used conversion category.

Convoto is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 50 ratings.

The Man from Hmmbridge ($0.99 → Free, 72.1 MB): Enjoy a twisting and humorous adventure in The Man from Hmmbridge. Fans of point and click games.

The Man from Hmmbridge is a throwback to gaming’s past. The story starts off with Principal Hmmingway mysteriously disappearing from Hmmbridge University. You get to play as Hum, a regular secretary who needs to find out what happened to him. The Man from Hmmbridge includes about two hours of gameplay, retro cartoon graphics, and an in-game walkthrough.

The Man from Hmmbridge is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 32 ratings.

deGeo Camera ($0.99 → Free, 6.1 MB): Take photos without location data with deGeo. Those who are concerned about their privacy.

Every photo you take includes GPS location data. This hidden data provides anyone with your exact coordinates. With deGeo, you’ll never have to worry about this little secret because photos taken with it don’t include any sensitive data. You can, however, choose to include basic metadata like the date and time. The app also allows you to add a grid overlay to the live camera feed, and change camera features with a swipe.

deGeo Camera is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 20 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

