Today’s Apps Gone Free: Convoto, The Man from Hmmbridge and deGeo Camera
Universal:
Convoto’s conversion categories are laid out in one big scrollable list. You can browse through them or you can search for something specific. Tapping on a category will reveal the units contained within. All you have to do is tap on two units to select them, and then swipe up and down to change their values. Conversions can be favorited for quick access later on, and you can even have the app launch into your most used conversion category.
Convoto is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 50 ratings.
The Man from Hmmbridge is a throwback to gaming’s past. The story starts off with Principal Hmmingway mysteriously disappearing from Hmmbridge University. You get to play as Hum, a regular secretary who needs to find out what happened to him. The Man from Hmmbridge includes about two hours of gameplay, retro cartoon graphics, and an in-game walkthrough.
The Man from Hmmbridge is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 32 ratings.
Every photo you take includes GPS location data. This hidden data provides anyone with your exact coordinates. With deGeo, you’ll never have to worry about this little secret because photos taken with it don’t include any sensitive data. You can, however, choose to include basic metadata like the date and time. The app also allows you to add a grid overlay to the live camera feed, and change camera features with a swipe.
deGeo Camera is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 20 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.