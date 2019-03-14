Today’s Apps Gone Free: Cosmicast, MathEdge and MosaLingua Business Spanish
iPhone:
Cosmicast is as beautiful as it is useful. You’re able to discover new podcasts by browsing through the top hits, curated networks, categories, or regions, or you can simply search for something specific. Subscribe to podcasts without signing up for an account, and easily manage them within multi-column grids. Cosmicast playback controls are always accessible, and tapping on the podcast artwork reveals even more options. The app also includes three themes, Siri Shortcuts, iMessage stickers, 3D Touch support, sleep timer, volume boost, and so much more.
Cosmicast is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 22 ratings.
Universal:
MosaLingua Business Spanish will help you memorize key phrases, vocabulary, and expressions in your specialty. Its integrated dialogues help improve oral comprehension and speaking skills. The app includes more than 2,500 flash cards containing key words and phrases pronounced by native speakers, 18 main categories, over 100 specialized categories, 10 levels, and seven dialogues.
MosaLingua Business Spanish is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
MathEdge provides a step-by-step guide to learning multiplication. It includes multiplication flash cards zero through 12 with the ability to practice times tables or the number of your choice. The step-by-step guide will walk your child through the problem with audio hints. The app also caters to left and right handed children.
MathEdge Multiplication is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 329 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.