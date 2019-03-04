Today’s Apps Gone Free: Daily Strength, Who Was? Adventure and Budget
Budget is all about speed and efficiency, helping tackle your finances without getting in the way. Simply set a budget and start recording your transactions. Transactions can be added with a swipe down on the tape, and you’re able to categorize them with icons. The app keeps a running list of all of your transactions, and you can export the data as a CVS file. You’re also able to choose from multiple currencies, reorder the categories, and backup data to iCloud.
Budget and expense tracking is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 50 ratings.
Daily Strength is an easy to use gym companion that allows you to log and track weight lifting workouts. You’re able to craft your own custom workout schedules or select one from the library. A personal gym guide and trainer will provide instructions on how to perform each exercise, and workout and rest timers help you stay in sync. After logging your workouts, you’ll be able to visualize and analyze your progress through charts. The app also includes the ability to track measurements, a plate calculator, and workout history.
Daily Strength Weight Training is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 157 ratings.
Who Was? Adventure has a rather unique mechanic for a trivia game. The heads of famous figures will drop down into the screen. It’s up to you to tap on the person described at the bottom as quickly as possible. Each correct selection will remove the head from the screen, freeing up valuable space. If you guess incorrectly, the head you tapped on will remain and more and more will fill the screen. Power-ups and other objects will also populate the screen. The game includes 85 levels, an arcade mode, and more than 4,500 questions.
Who Was? Adventure is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 58 ratings.
