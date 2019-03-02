Today’s Apps Gone Free: Fast Camera, VBA Guide and Visual Math 4D
Universal:
Fast Camera is indeed fast. It’s able to snap up to 1,800 photos per minute beginning immediately after launch. This is the fastest capture speed of any app in the App Store. You’re able to sift through the photos and save only the best ones to avoid wasting storage space. But the feature list doesn’t stop there. Not even close. Fast Camera also includes focus and exposure lock, white balance control, customizable delays, a timer, location data, a burst mode, and the ability to export content as time-lapse videos.
Fast Camera is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 5171 ratings.
VisualMath 4D is a professional graphical calculator. It allows you to browse through a collection of built-in functions like trigonometrical, rounding, and sum and product or you can compute your own. Functions can be drawn in 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D all with a time variable. You’re also able to save your functions, rotate and zoom in on the graph in three dimensions, and display multiple graphs at once.
Visual Math 4D is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 373 ratings.
VBA Guide For Excel will not only save you time, it will also save your sanity. You’re able to browse through its list of 25 guide pages with a swipe. Each page includes a detailed breakdown along with animated images for reference. The app also has more than 35 macro example pages, allowing you to simply copy code and use it for your own projects. Macro examples can be exported via email or Messages, or printed off via AirPrint. VBA Guide For Excel includes a section for storing your own notes, and loads of helpful keyboard shortcuts.
VBA Guide For Excel is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 81 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.