Today’s Apps Gone Free: Fishi, Moona Veggies, Duck Warfare and More
iPhone:
Fishi provides a spherical view of the world. You’re able to choose from four different types of fisheye lenses, and you can accentuate all four lenses with a bubble eye mode. Fishi allows you to capture photos with the both back and front-facing cameras as well as record video. Videos can include various built-in background audio tracks. All captured content is directly saved to the camera roll.
FISHI – Fisheye Camera is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Universal:
These ducks mean business. The GÜSCO corporation is trying to force you out of your home, but the ducks aren’t going to stand for it. Tap to send your duck troops into battle. As your enemies fall, you’ll be able to collect duck bucks that can be used to purchase new, more powerful troops. The game includes five areas, 25 levels, 40 enemies, and 24 ducks to unlock. There’s also a Quacky Duck mini-game to enjoy in between the strategic action.
Duck Warfare is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 30 ratings.
Moona Veggies will help develop a positive attitude towards learning through its series of mini-games. It includes five game types in all, requiring your child to complete images, collect letters, solve puzzles, memorize cards, and match objects. Moona Veggies includes more than 30 levels, 40 words, professional narration, and support for eight languages.
Moona Veggies: Toddler Kids Learning Puzzle Games is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.
CALC Swift is a multi-functional scientific calculator that’ll make your daily calculations a breeze. It features both standard basic and scientific calculation functions, which can be accessed with a horizontal swipe. It includes more than 50 advanced functions in all. A history log allows you to pull up numbers at any time and copy them for use in other apps. CALC Swift also includes a widget, Spotlight search, Apple Watch support, and colorful themes to choose from.
CALC Swift is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 71 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.