Today’s Apps Gone Free: Horse Poker Calculator, Workout Buds and YoWindow
Universal:
YoWindow is all about watching the weather. You’re presented with a quick look at the current time, temperature, and conditions. Slide your finger from left to right across the screen to scroll time forward and watch as the scene changes to reflect what it’ll be like later on in the day. YoWindow also includes a seven-day forecast and six scenes to choose from.
YoWindow Weather is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 2309 ratings.
Workout Buds is from the some artist who brought you Avocado Stickers and Potato Stickers, so you know it’s going to be good. It features 15 animated stickers starring some workout buddies who are trying to put their best foot forward. Just peel and stick.
Workout Buds is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 10 ratings.
Horse Poker Calculator will help you become a better poker player. It’s able to calculate the odds for five popular poker games: Holdem, Omaha, Razz, Stud, and Eight or Better. The Holdem and Omaha calculators use exhaustive enumeration, which means every outcome for a given scenario is evaluated. The Razz, Stud, and Eight or Better calculators use random sampling to handle a large number of possible outcomes. All results are accurate and instant.
HORSE Poker Calculator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.
Developers:
