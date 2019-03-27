You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Horse Poker Calculator, Workout Buds and YoWindow

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
March 27, 2019

Calculate poker odds, share workout stickers, and check the weather with today’s collection of apps.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

YoWindow Weather ($2.99 → Free, 68.9 MB): Have a look out the window to see what the conditions are like with this fun weather app. YoWindow is ideal for anyone looking for more than just a list of temperatures from their weather app.

YoWindow is all about watching the weather. You’re presented with a quick look at the current time, temperature, and conditions. Slide your finger from left to right across the screen to scroll time forward and watch as the scene changes to reflect what it’ll be like later on in the day. YoWindow also includes a seven-day forecast and six scenes to choose from.

YoWindow Weather is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 2309 ratings.

Workout Buds ($0.99 → Free, 5.7 MB): Get inspired for a gym session by sharing Workout Buds stickers. Chatty types.

Workout Buds is from the some artist who brought you Avocado Stickers and Potato Stickers, so you know it’s going to be good. It features 15 animated stickers starring some workout buddies who are trying to put their best foot forward. Just peel and stick.

Workout Buds is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 10 ratings.

HORSE Poker Calculator ($0.99 → Free, 15.7 MB): Learn the odds for poker with Horse Poker Calculator. Poker players of all skill levels.

Horse Poker Calculator will help you become a better poker player. It’s able to calculate the odds for five popular poker games: Holdem, Omaha, Razz, Stud, and Eight or Better. The Holdem and Omaha calculators use exhaustive enumeration, which means every outcome for a given scenario is evaluated. The Razz, Stud, and Eight or Better calculators use random sampling to handle a large number of possible outcomes. All results are accurate and instant.

HORSE Poker Calculator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

