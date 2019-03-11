Today’s Apps Gone Free: iLovecraft, Cryption and Star Cat Adventure
iPhone:
Cryption will challenge and delight any puzzle game fan. Start out by guessing a series of numbers. After your first guess, colored triangles will indicate whether or not you’ve guessed the correct numbers in their correct positions. Blue triangles indicate that a number is correct but in the wrong position while gold indicate both a correct number and position. Try to crack the code in as little time and few guesses as possible. The game includes four modes and stat tracking.
Cryption is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 11 ratings.
Universal:
iLovecraft provides an engrossing reading experience. It includes three masterpieces from H.P. Lovecraft: Dagon, The Hound, and The Window. Each original tale is loaded with stunning illustrations, animations, and interactive items. The app includes about an hour of content available in four languages, and more than 35 minutes of original music.
iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 690 ratings.
Star Cat provides a psychedelic trip through space. The poor little kitten has crashed on a distant planet and is completely lost. You must follow the light from the stars to get Star Cat back home to his family by slingshotting him from planet to planet. Simply pull back on his hind end to adjust the power and trajectory, and release to fire. The game includes seven galaxies and 43 completely unique worlds to travel across along with a variety of power-ups to utilize.
STAR CAT Adventure is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 8 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.