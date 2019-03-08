Today’s Apps Gone Free: Kalkulator, Calendarium and Plant Light Meter
iPhone:
Kalkulator will help you make quick work of complicated calculations. It features standard and scientific sets of keys that can be accessed with a swipe. A separate history screen allows you to view, share, delete, or recall calculations with ease. Kalkulator displays both your calculation and the result at the same time, and allows you to copy, paste, or add the result to memory via 3D Touch. Results can be sent instantly to the developer’s Konvert app as well.
Kalkulator 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.
Give your indoor plants a fighting chance with Plant Light Meter. Determine a potential location for your new indoor plant and launch Plant Light Meter. Then point the camera in the direction of the natural light source. The app will measure the maximum light level value that your plant will receive: very low, low, medium, and high. If you’re unsure of how much light your plant needs, a helpful guide is available in-app.
Plant Light Meter is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 122 ratings.
Universal:
Calendarium helps you live in the present and the past. The top portion of the screen displays today’s date, the week of the year, sunrise and sunset times, and the number of days that have passed and are left in the year. The bottom portion includes all of the historical events and major holidays that occurred on this very day. Tap and hold on an event or holiday to share it via Twitter, Facebook, Messages, or email.
Calendarium – About this Day is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1191 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.