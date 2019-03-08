You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Kalkulator, Calendarium and Plant Light Meter

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
March 8, 2019

Crunch numbers and recall the results, discover historical events, and measure light with today’s collection of apps.

iPhone:

Kalkulator 2 ($0.99 → Free, 3.9 MB): Crunch numbers and recall the results with Kalkulator. Anyone who needs a smart calculator.

Kalkulator will help you make quick work of complicated calculations. It features standard and scientific sets of keys that can be accessed with a swipe. A separate history screen allows you to view, share, delete, or recall calculations with ease. Kalkulator displays both your calculation and the result at the same time, and allows you to copy, paste, or add the result to memory via 3D Touch. Results can be sent instantly to the developer’s Konvert app as well.

Kalkulator 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.

Plant Light Meter ($0.99 → Free, 8.6 MB): Measure light levels with Plant Light Meter. Those with indoor plants.

Give your indoor plants a fighting chance with Plant Light Meter. Determine a potential location for your new indoor plant and launch Plant Light Meter. Then point the camera in the direction of the natural light source. The app will measure the maximum light level value that your plant will receive: very low, low, medium, and high. If you’re unsure of how much light your plant needs, a helpful guide is available in-app.

Plant Light Meter is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 122 ratings.

Universal:

Calendarium – About this Day ($0.99 → Free, 55.3 MB): Discover historical events and holidays that happened on this day with this reference app. Anyone interested in learning something new each and everyday.

Calendarium helps you live in the present and the past. The top portion of the screen displays today’s date, the week of the year, sunrise and sunset times, and the number of days that have passed and are left in the year. The bottom portion includes all of the historical events and major holidays that occurred on this very day. Tap and hold on an event or holiday to share it via Twitter, Facebook, Messages, or email.

Calendarium – About this Day is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1191 ratings.

