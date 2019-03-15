You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Math Games 1st Grade, Relicam and Sentence Master

by Tyler Tschida
March 15, 2019

Go on a mathematical adventure, take better photos, and unscramble words to form complete sentences with today’s collection of apps and games.

Math Games 1st Grade ($1.99 → Free, 100.4 MB): Join Connie on her mathematical adventure through the knight’s castle in Math Games 1st Grade. Parents and teachers.

Math Games 1st Grade makes practicing math skills fun. It includes nine learning areas that cover counting, number sequences, comparisons, adding, breaking up numbers, subtracting, swapping places, inverse equations, and bridging through ten. Each learning area features voice guidance and hints so your child can learn all on their own. The app also includes a three-tier reward system to keep them coming back for more.

Math Games 1st Grade is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.

ReliCam ($0.99 → Free, 3.1 MB): Get full control over how you capture your photos and videos with ReliCam. iPhoneographers who want to personalize their photos.

ReliCam allows you to take the best possible photos. It provides you with manual control over focus, ISO, shutter speed, and zoom. Slide your finger left or right to adjust each parameter or use the fine tune controls. ReliCam also provides helpful grid lines when necessary. All captured photos and videos are directly saved to your library.

ReliCam is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 947 ratings.

Sentence Builder Master ($2.99 → Free, 34.1 MB): Unscramble words to form complete sentences in Sentence Master. Everyone from children to adults.

Sentence Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with a collection of words that must be unscrambled. Tap on the words in the correct order before time expires to move on to the next. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.

Sentence Builder Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 702 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

