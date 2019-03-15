Today’s Apps Gone Free: Math Games 1st Grade, Relicam and Sentence Master
Math Games 1st Grade makes practicing math skills fun. It includes nine learning areas that cover counting, number sequences, comparisons, adding, breaking up numbers, subtracting, swapping places, inverse equations, and bridging through ten. Each learning area features voice guidance and hints so your child can learn all on their own. The app also includes a three-tier reward system to keep them coming back for more.
Math Games 1st Grade is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.
ReliCam allows you to take the best possible photos. It provides you with manual control over focus, ISO, shutter speed, and zoom. Slide your finger left or right to adjust each parameter or use the fine tune controls. ReliCam also provides helpful grid lines when necessary. All captured photos and videos are directly saved to your library.
ReliCam is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 947 ratings.
Sentence Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with a collection of words that must be unscrambled. Tap on the words in the correct order before time expires to move on to the next. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.
Sentence Builder Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 702 ratings.
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.