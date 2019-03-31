Today’s Apps Gone Free: Moona Puzzles Fruits, PixelMaze, Teletext Stickies and More
Universal:
Each of the 100 puzzles require you to drag and drop pieces from the lower half of the screen into the top in order to completely fill in the shape. Pieces can not be flipped or rotated, so you’ll have your work cut out for you. The game also includes an unlimited number of hints and undos, creating a rather relaxing environment. Although, if you do utilize a hint you won’t be able to earn a perfect rating.
Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 653 ratings.
Moona Puzzles Fruits will help develop a positive attitude towards learning through its series of mini-games. It includes five game types in all, requiring your child to complete images, write words, solve puzzles, memorize cards, and match objects. Moona Puzzles Fruits includes more than 30 levels, professional narration, and support for eight languages.
Moona Puzzles Fruits learning games for toddlers is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.
PixelMaze requires both speed and logical thinking. In each maze you’re provided with 100 seconds to collect all of the pixels and reach the goal. How you accomplish these seemingly simple tasks won’t always be obvious as you’ll find obstacles in your way and keys to reach. The game includes two modes, and 37 levels in its puzzle mode.
PixelMaze is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 101 ratings.
Each of the more than 40 animated stickers have been lovingly crafted pixel-by-pixel. You’ll find funny faces, adorable critters, memes, and holiday items. Just peel and stick.
Teletext Stickies is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 11 ratings.
Developers:
