Today’s Apps Gone Free: Moona Puzzles Fruits, PixelMaze, Teletext Stickies and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
March 31, 2019

Learn botanical and fruit words, work your way through mazes, and share Teletext stickers with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium ($0.99 → Free, 181.7 MB): It’s time once again to piece together the puzzles of Montezuma. Those who enjoy Tangram-like puzzles.

Each of the 100 puzzles require you to drag and drop pieces from the lower half of the screen into the top in order to completely fill in the shape. Pieces can not be flipped or rotated, so you’ll have your work cut out for you. The game also includes an unlimited number of hints and undos, creating a rather relaxing environment. Although, if you do utilize a hint you won’t be able to earn a perfect rating.

Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 653 ratings.

Moona Puzzles Fruits learning games for toddlers ($2.99 → Free, 233.0 MB): Teach your child new botanical and fruit words with Moona Puzzles Fruits. Parents and teachers.

Moona Puzzles Fruits will help develop a positive attitude towards learning through its series of mini-games. It includes five game types in all, requiring your child to complete images, write words, solve puzzles, memorize cards, and match objects. Moona Puzzles Fruits includes more than 30 levels, professional narration, and support for eight languages.

Moona Puzzles Fruits learning games for toddlers is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.

PixelMaze ($1.99 → Free, 22.1 MB): Work your way through blocky mazes in PixelMaze. Puzzle game fans.

PixelMaze requires both speed and logical thinking. In each maze you’re provided with 100 seconds to collect all of the pixels and reach the goal. How you accomplish these seemingly simple tasks won’t always be obvious as you’ll find obstacles in your way and keys to reach. The game includes two modes, and 37 levels in its puzzle mode.

PixelMaze is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 101 ratings.

Teletext Stickies ($0.99 → Free, 2.1 MB): Start a conversation with these Teletext stickers. Sticker collectors.

Each of the more than 40 animated stickers have been lovingly crafted pixel-by-pixel. You’ll find funny faces, adorable critters, memes, and holiday items. Just peel and stick.

Teletext Stickies is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 11 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

