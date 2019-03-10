Today’s Apps Gone Free: Paint Hack, Phone Drive and Gymster
Universal:
Gymster is a fitness app, weight tracker, and recipe generator all rolled into one. The workouts can be narrowed down by the equipment you have and the muscles you want to work. Each workout includes a demonstration animation and the ability to record reps and weights. Each day you’re able to record your weight and track your progress in chart form right on the dashboard. Gymster also includes more than 200 IIFYM recipes to spark your imagination.
Gymster+ Gym Workout Tracker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 393 ratings.
Phone Drive allows you to easily grab files from your home computer or a local iDevice. To download files from your computer, simply point your browser at the provided URL. To download files from another iDevice, all you need is to install and launch the app on both. Phone Drive is able to read and play a wide variety of text and media files, and you’re able to organize them within folders. Files can also be sorted by name, kind, or date modified. There’s even a built-in text editor that allows you to create files.
Phone Drive: File Storage Sync is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1975 ratings.
iPad:
Paint Hack provides the biggest and craziest selection of brushes you’ll ever find in the App Store. With 90 brushes in total, including totally off-the-wall experimental brushes, there’s a tool for every artist. Paint Hack also features a smooth and versatile painting engine that’s able to assist in drawing lines, circles, and squares, and can even recognize corners and points to perfectly align shapes. The app includes support for thousands of undos and redos, stylus support, custom color palettes, video recording, and the ability to use as many layers as your iPad will allow.
Paint Hack is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 70 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.