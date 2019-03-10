You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Paint Hack, Phone Drive and Gymster

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
March 10, 2019

Create professional grade works of art, transfer and access files, and work out and eat better with today’s collection of apps.

Universal:

Gymster+ Gym Workout Tracker ($2.99 → Free, 180.5 MB): Work out and eat better with Gymster. Those interested in changing up their routine.

Gymster is a fitness app, weight tracker, and recipe generator all rolled into one. The workouts can be narrowed down by the equipment you have and the muscles you want to work. Each workout includes a demonstration animation and the ability to record reps and weights. Each day you’re able to record your weight and track your progress in chart form right on the dashboard. Gymster also includes more than 200 IIFYM recipes to spark your imagination.

Gymster+ Gym Workout Tracker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 393 ratings.

Phone Drive: File Storage Sync ($1.99 → Free, 35.2 MB): Transfer files and access them with ease with Phone Drive. Everyone from students to business professionals.

Phone Drive allows you to easily grab files from your home computer or a local iDevice. To download files from your computer, simply point your browser at the provided URL. To download files from another iDevice, all you need is to install and launch the app on both. Phone Drive is able to read and play a wide variety of text and media files, and you’re able to organize them within folders. Files can also be sorted by name, kind, or date modified. There’s even a built-in text editor that allows you to create files.

Phone Drive: File Storage Sync is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1975 ratings.

iPad:

Paint Hack ($0.99 → Free, 52.1 MB): Create professional grade works of art with Paint Hack. Artists of all levels.

Paint Hack provides the biggest and craziest selection of brushes you’ll ever find in the App Store. With 90 brushes in total, including totally off-the-wall experimental brushes, there’s a tool for every artist. Paint Hack also features a smooth and versatile painting engine that’s able to assist in drawing lines, circles, and squares, and can even recognize corners and points to perfectly align shapes. The app includes support for thousands of undos and redos, stylus support, custom color palettes, video recording, and the ability to use as many layers as your iPad will allow.

Paint Hack is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 70 ratings.

