Today’s Apps Gone Free: PlantDetect, Yuri, Vocabulary and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
March 3, 2019

Identify plants, explore a beautiful and dangerous world, and learn something new with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

PlantDetect – Plant Identifier ($1.99 → Free, 44.0 MB): Identify plants with PlantDetect. Those with curious minds.

PlantDetect works like magic. Simply snap a photo of any plant you see and it will identify it in seconds. Tap to reveal more details including plant kingdom, subdivision, order, genus, and species. Results can be marked as favorites for record keeping. You’re also able to search for plants by name to learn more about them. PlantDetect works for thousands of plants, flowers, and trees.

PlantDetect – Plant Identifier is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 38 ratings.

Color Dots – Infant Training ($2.99 → Free, 16.2 MB): Pop the dots in Color Dots. Infants.

Color Dots is a visual tracking game for infants. At launch, your little one will see a single moving dot that can be popped with a tap. Each dot that’s popped will spawn a new one, resulting in endless entertainment. Color Dots will also help your young child work on their motor skills. Parents can adjust the dot size, speed, border, and max amount on the screen at once.

Color Dots – Infant Training is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 697 ratings.

Vocabulary – Learn New Words ($1.99 → Free, 37.9 MB): Learn something new with Vocabulary. Anyone interested in learning new words.

Who wouldn’t want to expand their vocabulary? Set up a daily reminder window along with how often you want to receive the push notifications. When a push comes through during the day, give it a swipe and view a new vocabulary word to learn along with its meaning. Words can be pronounced for you and shared via your favorite social media networks.

Vocabulary – Learn New Words is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1463 ratings.

Yuri ($2.99 → Free, 227.7 MB): Explore a beautiful and dangerous new world while never leaving bed in Yuri. Fans of platform games.

Yuri wakes up to find himself in the middle of a strange forest filled with weird creatures and massive plants. It’s up to you to guide him through this dangerous new world by rolling on the wheels of his bed. You’ll have to use elements in your environment and play with physics to reach the end of each of the 10 levels. The game also includes a sticker pack, Apple TV support, and an original soundtrack.

Yuri is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 117 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

