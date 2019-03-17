Today’s Apps Gone Free: Simply North, Zoo Sounds and Fonta
iPhone:
Fonta has a ridiculous amount of text options, allowing you to stand out from the crowd. Before you get to that point, however, you can edit your original photo by cropping, rotating, framing, filtering, and blurring it. Then come up with a message you want to drive home, and place it wherever you like on your photo. You’re able to select from a wide variety of fonts, colors, opacity levels, and even layer your text. There are also loads of frame and artwork options to choose from. Fonta allows you to share your creations via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Fonta – Little Design Studio is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 249 ratings.
Zoo Sounds was designed to help give parents a break. It provides a safe and fun environment for your child to enjoy without your full supervision. Zoo Sounds includes 30 high quality animal sounds that can be activated via large and colorful animated buttons. Tap the leaf button or shake the device to generate a new set of animals and backgrounds.
Zoo Sounds – Safe Toddler Fun is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.
Universal:
It allows you to switch between true and magnetic north by tapping on the Simply North icon. Your current coordinates can be copied to the clipboard and used in other apps. Swipe left to convert the location coordinates between three basic forms, and swipe right to display your speed and altitude. The app also includes two skins to choose from, and imperial and metric units. Keep in mind that this app will not work with iPod touch since it doesn’t include a built-in magnetic sensor.
Simply North is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 78 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.