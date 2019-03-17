You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Simply North, Zoo Sounds and Fonta

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
March 17, 2019

Get pointed in the right direction, entertain your little one, and add stylish text to photos with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Fonta – Little Design Studio ($0.99 → Free, 25.8 MB): Add stylish text to your favorite photos with Fonta. Those who want to tell a story with their photos.

Fonta has a ridiculous amount of text options, allowing you to stand out from the crowd. Before you get to that point, however, you can edit your original photo by cropping, rotating, framing, filtering, and blurring it. Then come up with a message you want to drive home, and place it wherever you like on your photo. You’re able to select from a wide variety of fonts, colors, opacity levels, and even layer your text. There are also loads of frame and artwork options to choose from. Fonta allows you to share your creations via Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Fonta – Little Design Studio is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 249 ratings.

Zoo Sounds – Safe Toddler Fun ($0.99 → Free, 260.9 MB): Entertain your little one with Zoo Sounds. Parents.

Zoo Sounds was designed to help give parents a break. It provides a safe and fun environment for your child to enjoy without your full supervision. Zoo Sounds includes 30 high quality animal sounds that can be activated via large and colorful animated buttons. Tap the leaf button or shake the device to generate a new set of animals and backgrounds.

Zoo Sounds – Safe Toddler Fun is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.

Universal:

Simply North ($0.99 → Free, 55.1 MB): Always know where you’re headed with Simply North. Anyone who frequents the outdoors.

It allows you to switch between true and magnetic north by tapping on the Simply North icon. Your current coordinates can be copied to the clipboard and used in other apps. Swipe left to convert the location coordinates between three basic forms, and swipe right to display your speed and altitude. The app also includes two skins to choose from, and imperial and metric units. Keep in mind that this app will not work with iPod touch since it doesn’t include a built-in magnetic sensor.

Simply North is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 78 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

