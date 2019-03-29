Today’s Apps Gone Free: Sprocket, Quotato, BTW and More
iPhone:
Quotato provides a simple and clean way to store quotes. All you need to do is tap to add a quote and its author. Quotato perfectly formats all of the content into a scrollable list. Tap on a quote to view it in full screen. Swipe right to left to edit any quote or access sharing options.
QUOTATO is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 23 ratings.
Universal:
Children are able to play eight, 12, and 20 card games. The 20 card game option is only available on iPad, however. They’re also able to pick from 10 different card types. When the game begins, all your child has to do is tap on a downward facing card to reveal it and try to match it with another as quickly as possible. After a game has completed, they’ll see a message of success and a new game will begin. The iPad version of Matching also includes a two player split screen mode to double the fun.
Matching – Two Player Card Game is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 22 ratings.
Sprocket is the perfect game for those brief moments of downtime. Tap anywhere on the screen to move from one rotating pod to the next. Each successful transfer counts as one point. If you land on the space between the pods, it’s game over. If you take too long to move away from the center, it’s game over. Little white dots on pods act as power-ups, which can award you bonus points and slow things down to help move from pod to pod. The game includes two difficulty settings.
Sprocket is available for free today only (03/29). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 177 ratings.
btw requires you to find the one true path to the exit. Black and white circles are strategically placed amongst the square fields. It’s up to you to switch the light and guide the line through each circle before reaching the exit. If you back yourself into a corner, you can reset and try again. btw includes 88 handcrafted levels.
btw – puzzle maze is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 231 ratings.
There’s something for everyone in the Mojitok sticker pack. It provides access to more than 20,000 stickers from over 1,500 artists. Stickers can be browsed by category or you can search for something specific. Just tap to add to your message or tap and drag into your conversation.
mojitok stickers is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 141 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.