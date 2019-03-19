Today’s Apps Gone Free: Stickyboard 2, Ellie’s TV and Minding
iPhone:
Minding acts as your personal meditation coach. It features guided lessons that will ease you into meditation and help cultivate mindfulness. Shorter meditations are available for when your schedule is full. Minding also includes daily tips, advice, and the ability to track routines. The first three stages are available for free, resulting in a 35-day course that’ll put you in the right state of mind. Additional stages can be unlocked via in-app purchase. But today only you can access the SOS Recentering pack free of charge!
minding – anxiety helper is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 21 ratings.
Universal:
Ellie’s TV features hand-picked and age appropriate videos and movies pulled straight from YouTube. It’s completely free of outside links and content, so you can rest assured your child will be entertained in a safe environment. The app is loaded with content from Sesame Street, Disney, Pixar, PBS, and Nickelodeon, with more being added all of the time.
Ellie’s TV – Kid Safe Videos is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 67 ratings.
iPad:
Sticky notes of different sizes and colors can be created by double-tapping on the whiteboard. They can also be moved and resized with a tap and drag of your finger. You’re able to select and organize multiple sticky notes by first dragging your finger over them, and then using three-finger swipe gestures to choose a layout. The app also includes the ability to write on the whiteboard with different colored markers, undo and redo, a gallery view, and the ability to share your stickies as a PDF or text.
Stickyboard 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 196 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.