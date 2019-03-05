Today’s Apps Gone Free: The Complete Adventures of Pan, TapEdit and War of Eclipse
War of Eclipse is unabashedly retro. Its pixel art graphics are sharp and its gameplay brutally difficult. You’re able to choose from seven powerful battleships, each of which can be customized in a variety of ways. Blast away all kinds of alien invaders by perfectly timing your shots. The game includes 35 enemy types to take on, random equipment drops, and seven different endings to discover.
War of Eclipse is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 570 ratings.
The Complete Adventures of Pan includes all seven books of the original interactive series. It tells the story of Pandora Beribolt, a young purple panda out on a mission to rescue her parents and save the world. Each book is loaded with fun characters, high quality animations, interactive items, and mini-games. Touch, tap, tilt, and swipe to help Pan and her friends on their big adventure. The app also includes narration with text highlighting.
The Complete Adventures of Pan (Books 1-7) is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 711 ratings.
TapEdit aims to be your go-to workspace for editing plain text files. Its lightweight design makes it easy to edit content, adjust font size and line height, change file extensions, and organize files. TapEdit supports iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, and other cloud services.
TapEdit is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 13 ratings.
