Today’s Apps Gone Free: The Complete Adventures of Pan, TapEdit and War of Eclipse

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
March 5, 2019

Enjoy an original interactive story, edit text files, and battle alien scum with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

War of Eclipse ($0.99 → Free, 12.7 MB): Captain your very own air battleship and take the fight to the aliens in this role-playing game. Fans of retro-style graphics and gameplay.

War of Eclipse is unabashedly retro. Its pixel art graphics are sharp and its gameplay brutally difficult. You’re able to choose from seven powerful battleships, each of which can be customized in a variety of ways. Blast away all kinds of alien invaders by perfectly timing your shots. The game includes 35 enemy types to take on, random equipment drops, and seven different endings to discover.

War of Eclipse is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 570 ratings.

Universal:

The Complete Adventures of Pan (Books 1-7) ($19.99 → Free, 2.2 GB): Enjoy an original interactive story made for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV with The Complete Adventures of Pan. Parents and teachers.

The Complete Adventures of Pan includes all seven books of the original interactive series. It tells the story of Pandora Beribolt, a young purple panda out on a mission to rescue her parents and save the world. Each book is loaded with fun characters, high quality animations, interactive items, and mini-games. Touch, tap, tilt, and swipe to help Pan and her friends on their big adventure. The app also includes narration with text highlighting.

The Complete Adventures of Pan (Books 1-7) is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 711 ratings.

TapEdit ($0.99 → Free, 10.1 MB): Edit text files with TapEdit. Everyone from students to business professionals.

TapEdit aims to be your go-to workspace for editing plain text files. Its lightweight design makes it easy to edit content, adjust font size and line height, change file extensions, and organize files. TapEdit supports iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, and other cloud services.

TapEdit is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 13 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

