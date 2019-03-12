Today’s Apps Gone Free: WindWord, Wiggle and EXIF Viewer
Wiggle is the perfect on-the-go app for musicians and DJs. It allows you to pick any track from your music library and scratch it. Wiggle’s super-sensitive turntable provides an unprecedented experience in such a small package. Just give it a try and you’ll be hooked.
Wiggle – DJ Scratch is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 21 ratings.
WindWord provides a fun new take on the word game genre. Tap adjacent letters to connect them and spell valid words. Tap the last letter in the word twice to send your ship along the path. Words must be two or more letters long to be valid. Navigate to port cities to make trades, buy goods, and upgrade your ship’s cargo capacity and weapons to build your fortune. Try to craft long words to avoid pirates, but if you can’t, engage them with your weapons and plunder their gold.
WindWord is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.
Want to know everything about your photos? Just launch EXIF Viewer and provide it with access to your photo library. EXIF Viewer will then grab each photo’s EXIF metadata and display the most important information right below. You can swipe across a photo to view even more detailed information. Tap on a photo to bring up the ability to remove the EXIF data. The app also includes a wide variety of other handy features including a photos extension, three viewing modes, a Messages app, and the ability to copy EXIF metadata to the clipboard.
EXIF Viewer by Fluntro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 1246 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.