Today’s Apps Gone Free: Alchemist Rose, Preposition Builder Master and PixelMaze
Universal:
PixelMaze requires both speed and logical thinking. In each maze you’re provided with 100 seconds to collect all of the pixels and reach the goal. How you accomplish these seemingly simple tasks won’t always be obvious as you’ll find obstacles in your way and keys to reach. The game includes two modes, and 37 levels in its puzzle mode.
PixelMaze is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 111 ratings.
Preposition Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with an incomplete sentence and a collection of prepositions. Tap on the preposition that best fits into the sentence before time expires to complete it. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.
Preposition Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 201 ratings.
iPad:
Alchemist Rose allows you to explore through interactions. A tap on the screen will change the current color of the orbs and tilting will change the rotation. Tapping and tilting at the same time will yield even more unique results. The app includes 10-finger multitouch support, variable speeds, video-out support, and much more.
Alchemist Rose • for iPad is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 84 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.