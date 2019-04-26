You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Alchemist Rose, Preposition Builder Master and PixelMaze

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 26, 2019

Create awe-inspiring designs, form sentences, and work your way through blocky puzzles with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

PixelMaze ($0.99 → Free, 1.8 MB): Work your way through blocky mazes in PixelMaze. Puzzle game fans.

PixelMaze requires both speed and logical thinking. In each maze you’re provided with 100 seconds to collect all of the pixels and reach the goal. How you accomplish these seemingly simple tasks won’t always be obvious as you’ll find obstacles in your way and keys to reach. The game includes two modes, and 37 levels in its puzzle mode.

PixelMaze is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 111 ratings.

Preposition Master ($1.99 → Free, 35.1 MB): Form sentences by putting prepositions in place into Preposition Master. Everyone from children to adults.

Preposition Master allows you to improve your language skills in an entertaining way. In each level you’re presented with an incomplete sentence and a collection of prepositions. Tap on the preposition that best fits into the sentence before time expires to complete it. Each mistake will cost you precious seconds, so move quickly but efficiently. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode, and achievements and leaderboards.

Preposition Master is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 201 ratings.

iPad:

Alchemist Rose • for iPad ($4.99 → Free, 2.3 MB): Create awe-inspiring designs with Alchemist Rose. Those who need to keep their fingers busy.

Alchemist Rose allows you to explore through interactions. A tap on the screen will change the current color of the orbs and tilting will change the rotation. Tapping and tilting at the same time will yield even more unique results. The app includes 10-finger multitouch support, variable speeds, video-out support, and much more.

Alchemist Rose • for iPad is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 84 ratings.

