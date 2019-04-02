Today’s Apps Gone Free: Elementium, Pepi Bath and Yeti Pie
The app includes four interactive situations that will have your child performing tasks by the sink, in the laundry room, in the bathtub, and in the bathroom. Each situation includes a variety of tasks to perform with the character PEPI, which can be a little boy or girl. The best part is, you don’t have to worry about any notifications or in-app purchases popping up, so you can let your child enjoy the app all on their own.
Pepi Bath is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 829 ratings.
Elementium is a complete digital periodic table. Elements can be color-coded by classification or phase, and they can be displayed in compact or traditional form. Tap on an element to dig deeper and view its mass, radius, electronegativity, boiling point, melting point, electron configuration, and discovery year. You’re also able to read more about the element and discover articles in ACS publications. Elements can be searched for by name, symbol, or number.
Elementium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 12 ratings.
Yeti Pie is about as relaxing of a casual game as you’ll find in the App Store. Yetis apparently love pizza pie. They love it so much that they’re willing to steal it from windowsills. You must help them move the stolen pizzas through the forest by tossing them from Yeti to Yeti. Simply pull back and release to launch the pizzas. Pizzas can hit the ground, because Yetis aren’t all that picky about the cleanliness of their food, but they must reach the next Yeti for the transfer to be counted.
Yeti Pie is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 16 ratings.
