Today’s Apps Gone Free: FaucetSafe, Sketcha and Tile Rider
Universal:
FaucetSafe provides peace of mind. It includes up-to-date local tap water information from both official sources and independent tests. You’re able to browse for a location on the map or search by name. A simple icon will show whether the local tap water is drinkable or non-potable. Tap on the icon to reveal additional information including comments from other FaucetSafe users. Comments are rated by other users, helping push the most useful and informative to the top.
FaucetSafe is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Tile Rider provides classic top-down gameplay with loads of puzzle elements. The object of the game is to guide your vehicle through levels littered with switches, enemies, and portals in order to reach the finish line. It’s a bit of a throwback to the App Store’s earlier gaming days since it doesn’t require in-app purchases of any kind or an Internet connection. Just enjoy the ride through 35 levels.
Tile Rider is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 48 ratings.
iPad:
Sketcha has it all. It’s loaded with features that will help industrial designers get the job done right. You’re able to generate and manage as many different sketches as necessary. The tools at your disposal include layers, masked sublayers, tons of brush settings, tools for drawing patterns, the ability to import images, multiple paper textures, and so much more. Sketches can be exported in JPG, PNG, and PRSK.
Sketcha is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 16 ratings.
Developers:
