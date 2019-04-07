You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: FaucetSafe, Sketcha and Tile Rider

Today’s Apps Gone Free: FaucetSafe, Sketcha and Tile Rider

by Tyler Tschida
April 7, 2019

Know where it’s safe to drink the water, sketch complex designs, and solve puzzles to reach the finish line with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

FaucetSafe ($1.99 → Free, 4.5 MB): Know where it’s safe to drink the water with FaucetSafe. Travelers.

FaucetSafe provides peace of mind. It includes up-to-date local tap water information from both official sources and independent tests. You’re able to browse for a location on the map or search by name. A simple icon will show whether the local tap water is drinkable or non-potable. Tap on the icon to reveal additional information including comments from other FaucetSafe users. Comments are rated by other users, helping push the most useful and informative to the top.

FaucetSafe is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.

Tile Rider ($3.99 → Free, 105.0 MB): Navigate levels while solving puzzles to reach the finish line in Tile Rider. Fans of casual games.

Tile Rider provides classic top-down gameplay with loads of puzzle elements. The object of the game is to guide your vehicle through levels littered with switches, enemies, and portals in order to reach the finish line. It’s a bit of a throwback to the App Store’s earlier gaming days since it doesn’t require in-app purchases of any kind or an Internet connection. Just enjoy the ride through 35 levels.

Tile Rider is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 48 ratings.

iPad:

Sketcha ($1.99 → Free, 110.0 MB): Sketch complex designs with Sketcha. Designers.

Sketcha has it all. It’s loaded with features that will help industrial designers get the job done right. You’re able to generate and manage as many different sketches as necessary. The tools at your disposal include layers, masked sublayers, tons of brush settings, tools for drawing patterns, the ability to import images, multiple paper textures, and so much more. Sketches can be exported in JPG, PNG, and PRSK.

Sketcha is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 16 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
FaucetSafe
FaucetSafe
Anil Polat
Free
Tile Rider
Tile Rider
Pavel Raliuk
Free
Sketcha
Sketcha
Yue He

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: The Enchanted Worlds, Pretzel News, Rapto and More
Today’s Apps Gone Free: The Enchanted Worlds, Pretzel News, Rapto and More
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Videocraft, Windy, Fiete World and More
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Videocraft, Windy, Fiete World and More
Nothing found :(
Try something else