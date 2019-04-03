You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Hydropuzzle, Vekt and Juicy Sweety

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 3, 2019

Solve a complicated mystery, track your weight, and safely travel through pipes with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Vekt ($0.99 → Free, 26.4 MB): Track your weight with Vekt. Those who are trying to shed a few pounds.

Vekt keeps things simple. Start off by entering your target weight. Then return daily to track your weight. As the data accumulates, you’ll be able to view your progress via a chart on the main screen. The app also includes metric and imperial units, dark and light themes, HealthKit integration, and Apple Watch support.

Vekt is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 65 ratings.

Universal:

Hydropuzzle ($0.99 → Free, 41.0 MB): Solve a mystery while solving puzzles in Hydropuzzle. Fans of text-based adventures.

Hydropuzzle is one big mystery after another. The whole city is running out of water, and it’s up to you to figure out why. As the text-based adventure plays out, you’ll be asked to solve complicated puzzles all without any hints or nudges in the right direction. Are you up for the task?

Hydropuzzle is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 77 ratings.

Juicy Sweety: Endless Pipe ($0.99 → Free, 213.1 MB): Travel through pipes avoiding obstacles in Juicy Sweety. Casual gamers.

Juicy Sweety will keep your fingers busy during moments of downtime. It’s a colorful high score game that requires you to guide characters through endless pipes without ramming into obstacles. Just tap either side of the screen to navigate the character. The game includes six pipes, four themes, and seven story chapters to unlock.

Juicy Sweety: Endless Pipe is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 58 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

