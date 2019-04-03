Today’s Apps Gone Free: Hydropuzzle, Vekt and Juicy Sweety
Vekt keeps things simple. Start off by entering your target weight. Then return daily to track your weight. As the data accumulates, you’ll be able to view your progress via a chart on the main screen. The app also includes metric and imperial units, dark and light themes, HealthKit integration, and Apple Watch support.
Vekt is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 65 ratings.
Hydropuzzle is one big mystery after another. The whole city is running out of water, and it’s up to you to figure out why. As the text-based adventure plays out, you’ll be asked to solve complicated puzzles all without any hints or nudges in the right direction. Are you up for the task?
Hydropuzzle is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 77 ratings.
Juicy Sweety will keep your fingers busy during moments of downtime. It’s a colorful high score game that requires you to guide characters through endless pipes without ramming into obstacles. Just tap either side of the screen to navigate the character. The game includes six pipes, four themes, and seven story chapters to unlock.
Juicy Sweety: Endless Pipe is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 58 ratings.
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.