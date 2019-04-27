You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Sago Mini Big City and Tower of Fortune

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Sago Mini Big City and Tower of Fortune

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 27, 2019

Defend exotic lands, explore the big city, and play as a retired hero drawn back into battle with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

Kingdom Rush Frontiers ($1.99 → Free, 218.8 MB): Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and other ghastly beasts of the underworld in this follow-up to the award winning Kingdom Rush. Tower defense fans.

Kingdom Rush: Frontiers is just like the original, only the gameplay has been cranked up to 11. As you travel across crusty deserts, through blistering jungles, and even into the underworld you’ll have to set up camp and hold your ground against powerful creatures. To do so, erect massive specialized towers that will slice, sizzle, and wipe out your foes. You’re also able to command heroes and unleash different abilities to take down your enemies before they reach your towers. The game includes more than 40 enemy types, nine heroes, three difficulty modes, 18 tower abilities, and hours of entertainment.

Kingdom Rush Frontiers is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 10232 ratings.

Tower of Fortune ($0.99 → Free, 12.8 MB): A retro-style RPG with a nifty slot machine mechanic. Fans of the RPG genre who also enjoy one-button gameplay.

Play as a retired hero who is forced to draw his sword once again when his daughter is taken by an unknown power. Spin the wheel to battle opponents, earn gold, and obtain special items. The game includes 39 different enemies, 37 types of equipment, 39 combat quests, 12 tavern quests, and three different endings.

Tower of Fortune is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 3633 ratings.

Universal:

Sago Mini Big City ($3.99 → Free, 87.3 MB): Join the crew and spend a day amongst the skyscrapers in Sago Mini Big City. Parents.

Sago Mini Big City is full of interactive fun. Your child is able to participate in dozens of activities that take place in the busy streets between the skyscrapers. The activities provide more than just entertainment, too. They’ll help your child practice counting, learn about recycling, and teach them how to make positive choices. The game is loaded with all kinds of silly surprises to discover, so just hand your device off and allow your child to explore.

Sago Mini Big City is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 17 ratings.

iPad:

Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD ($2.99 → Free, 441.2 MB): Defend exotic lands from dragons, man-eating plants, and other ghastly beasts of the underworld in this follow-up to the award winning Kingdom Rush. Tower defense fans.

Kingdom Rush: Frontiers HD is just like the original, only the gameplay has been cranked up to 11. As you travel across crusty deserts, through blistering jungles, and even into the underworld you’ll have to set up camp and hold your ground against powerful creatures. To do so, erect massive specialized towers that will slice, sizzle, and wipe out your foes. You’re also able to command heroes and unleash different abilities to take down your enemies before they reach your towers. The game includes more than 40 enemy types, nine heroes, three difficulty modes, 18 tower abilities, and hours of entertainment.

Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 13351 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
Kingdom Rush Frontiers
Kingdom Rush Frontiers
Ironhide S.A.
Free
Tower of Fortune
Tower of Fortune
Game Stew
Free
Sago Mini Big City
Sago Mini Big City
Sago Mini
Free
Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD
Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD
Ironhide S.A.

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Alchemist Rose, Preposition Builder Master and PixelMaze
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Alchemist Rose, Preposition Builder Master and PixelMaze
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Red in Bed, PirTie and ABC Star
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Red in Bed, PirTie and ABC Star
Nothing found :(
Try something else