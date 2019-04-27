Today’s Apps Gone Free: Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Sago Mini Big City and Tower of Fortune
iPhone:
Kingdom Rush: Frontiers is just like the original, only the gameplay has been cranked up to 11. As you travel across crusty deserts, through blistering jungles, and even into the underworld you’ll have to set up camp and hold your ground against powerful creatures. To do so, erect massive specialized towers that will slice, sizzle, and wipe out your foes. You’re also able to command heroes and unleash different abilities to take down your enemies before they reach your towers. The game includes more than 40 enemy types, nine heroes, three difficulty modes, 18 tower abilities, and hours of entertainment.
Kingdom Rush Frontiers is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 10232 ratings.
Play as a retired hero who is forced to draw his sword once again when his daughter is taken by an unknown power. Spin the wheel to battle opponents, earn gold, and obtain special items. The game includes 39 different enemies, 37 types of equipment, 39 combat quests, 12 tavern quests, and three different endings.
Tower of Fortune is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 3633 ratings.
Universal:
Sago Mini Big City is full of interactive fun. Your child is able to participate in dozens of activities that take place in the busy streets between the skyscrapers. The activities provide more than just entertainment, too. They’ll help your child practice counting, learn about recycling, and teach them how to make positive choices. The game is loaded with all kinds of silly surprises to discover, so just hand your device off and allow your child to explore.
Sago Mini Big City is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 17 ratings.
iPad:
Kingdom Rush: Frontiers HD is just like the original, only the gameplay has been cranked up to 11. As you travel across crusty deserts, through blistering jungles, and even into the underworld you’ll have to set up camp and hold your ground against powerful creatures. To do so, erect massive specialized towers that will slice, sizzle, and wipe out your foes. You’re also able to command heroes and unleash different abilities to take down your enemies before they reach your towers. The game includes more than 40 enemy types, nine heroes, three difficulty modes, 18 tower abilities, and hours of entertainment.
Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 13351 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.