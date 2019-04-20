Today’s Apps Gone Free: KinToons, Voice Record and Asketch
Universal:
Asketch puts your work into focus with its fullscreen canvas. Tap with two fingers to access the tool tray to choose different colors, drawing tools, and manage content. A two-finger pinch and rotate gesture allows you to adjust the weight of the pencil’s line. The same two-finger gesture allows you to adjust the eraser’s size and transparency. Asketch includes 20 levels of undo and redo.
Asketch is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 432 ratings.
KinToons introduces your child to a musical world of popular nursery rhymes. They’re able to choose from four different characters to sing three different nursery rhymes. The songs include Open Shut, If You’re Happy, and Row Your Boat. The environments can be swapped out with a swipe, and each has its own set of interactive elements. Interacting with elements also fills the happiness meter, which will unleash a magical surprise when full.
KinToons – Nursery Rhyme DJ is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 13 ratings.
Voice Record features a fresh, minimalist design and is yet somehow packed with features. Tap record and watch as the waveform dances to whatever it hears. Tapping the flag icon will place a bookmark in the recording, allowing you to easily jump to different points later on. Recordings can be played back at various speeds, and you’re able to repeat sections and even set a timer to stop playback after a specified duration. The app also allows you to share recordings or save them directly to your library.
Voice Record – Memos,Recorder is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 403 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.