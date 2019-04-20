You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: KinToons, Voice Record and Asketch

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 20, 2019

Sing along to nursery rhymes, record voice notes, and sketch out ideas with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

Asketch ($1.99 → Free, 11.5 MB): Sketch out ideas with Asketch. Everyone from doodlers to designers.

Asketch puts your work into focus with its fullscreen canvas. Tap with two fingers to access the tool tray to choose different colors, drawing tools, and manage content. A two-finger pinch and rotate gesture allows you to adjust the weight of the pencil’s line. The same two-finger gesture allows you to adjust the eraser’s size and transparency. Asketch includes 20 levels of undo and redo.

Asketch is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 432 ratings.

KinToons – Nursery Rhyme DJ ($1.99 → Free, 138.1 MB): Sing along to nursery rhymes with KinToons. Parents.

KinToons introduces your child to a musical world of popular nursery rhymes. They’re able to choose from four different characters to sing three different nursery rhymes. The songs include Open Shut, If You’re Happy, and Row Your Boat. The environments can be swapped out with a swipe, and each has its own set of interactive elements. Interacting with elements also fills the happiness meter, which will unleash a magical surprise when full.

KinToons – Nursery Rhyme DJ is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 13 ratings.

Voice Record – Memos,Recorder ($7.99 → Free, 13.0 MB): Record and manage everything from meeting notes to lectures with Voice Record. Students and business professionals.

Voice Record features a fresh, minimalist design and is yet somehow packed with features. Tap record and watch as the waveform dances to whatever it hears. Tapping the flag icon will place a bookmark in the recording, allowing you to easily jump to different points later on. Recordings can be played back at various speeds, and you’re able to repeat sections and even set a timer to stop playback after a specified duration. The app also allows you to share recordings or save them directly to your library.

Voice Record – Memos,Recorder is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 403 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

