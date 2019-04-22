Today’s Apps Gone Free: Lexi’s World, Alloy and Perfect Size
Universal:
Alloy is all about simplification. It allows you to organize and access your favorite apps and automate common tasks. Alloy creates dynamic favorites based on your habits, location, and usage statistics. Common actions, like canned messages or posting photos with watermarks, can be fully automated using Alloy’s sophisticated workflow engine. Alloy comes pre-installed with a wide variety of actions as well.
Alloy – launcher and automator is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 48 ratings.
Lexi’s World will amaze and delight any child. Lexi is a little girl who lives on a tiny planet of her own. Using a special keyboard that only allows words that exist to be entered, your child is able to generate objects for Lexi. For example, type “horse” and a horse will appear for her to ride. Tapping on Lexi or the animals will display their wishes and highlight the letters on the keyboard. The app includes at least one word for every letter of the alphabet, support for both Zee and Zed, and support for uppercase and lowercase letters.
Lexi’s World is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 21 ratings.
Perfect Size is the perfect bite-sized game. Each level displays an object for three seconds and then disappears. It’s up to you to adjust the size of the object you’re provided in order to match the size of the previous object. You’re able to either pinch with two fingers to change the size or swipe vertically. The closer you are, the higher your score. The game includes 300 stages and three levels of difficulty.
Perfect Size! is available for free for a limited time. It has a -star rating with a total of ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.