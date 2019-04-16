Today’s Apps Gone Free: Marvin the Cube, SniperSight and Blink
iPhone:
Blink’s minimal and clean design will help you get things done faster. Tap on an open space on the page and type what you want to record. The item will then be added to the top of the page. Tap on any item to give it one of two colors, which can indicate priority or whatever else you wish. Double-tap to archive items. Tap and hold to bring up additional options like editing, sharing, and the ability to move items to the top of the list.
Blink – Quick Memo is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 82 ratings.
Universal:
Marvin is a lonely little cube who just wants to find where he belongs in this massive universe. Help him discover his true identity by navigating more than 170 puzzling levels. Marvin can be moved with horizontal and vertical swipes. Your job is to get him to the green portals using various interactive tiles. An in-game encyclopedia provides descriptions for all of the tiles you encounter throughout the game, ensuring you’ll always find a solution to each puzzle. Marvin can also take on all kinds of different looks and identities.
Marvin The Cube is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
SniperSight will change the way you see the world. It features simple science-based eye exercises developed by Dr. Horatio Bates. Simply choose the eye condition you’re suffering from and SniperSight will provide some background information. You can then perform the associated exercises. Exercises only take a few minutes to complete, but they must be performed every day in order to see positive results.
SniperSight: Eye Exercises is available for free for a limited time. It has a -star rating with a total of ratings.
