Today’s Apps Gone Free: MyTracks, Water Balance Tracker, MathEdge Division and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 11, 2019

Track outdoor activities, stay hydrated and healthy, and learn division with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

looptify – influencer merch ($0.99 → Free, 25.1 MB): Connect with your favorite celebrities with Looptify. Those who want exclusive access to stars.

Looptify acts as a high profile marketplace for celebrities, athletes, musicians, and more. As a fan, you can gain access to their individual brands in various merchandise, beauty products, accessories, and other exclusive content. Subscribing to an influencer through Looptify also offers spam-free messaging, livestreams, and other premier events.

looptify – influencer merch is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 27 ratings.

MyTracks® ($4.99 → Free, 27.1 MB): Track outdoor activities with MyTracks. Hikers, runners, bikers, hunters, photographers, and anyone else who frequents the outdoors.

MyTracks isn’t just another activity logger. It’s a professional instrument that utilizes the iPhone’s GPS to the fullest extent. MyTracks is able to help you track your route and create fully editable waypoints. It also provides detailed geographic and velocity data including longitude and latitude, altitude, pressure, speed, pace, cadence, and more. Saved routes can be reviewed, edited, and exported.

MyTracks® is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 191 ratings.

Universal:

Water Balance Tracker ($0.99 → Free, 27.5 MB): Stay happy and healthy with Water Balance. Anyone who wants to ensure they drink enough fluids.

The human body is made up of around 70 percent of water, so it’s clearly vital to your health. Water Balance will ensure you drink enough by helping you track your intake throughout the day. Unlike similar apps, it allows you to record any type of fluid. The app also includes daily reminders, a lock screen widget, Apple Health integration, and stat tracking.

Water Balance Tracker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.

MathEdge Division ($2.99 → Free, 31.1 MB): Learn division with MathEdge. Parents and teachers.

MathEdge provides a step-by-step guide to learning division. It includes multiplication flash cards one through nine with the ability to learn and practice remainders. The step-by-step guide will walk your child through the problem with audio hints. The app also caters to left and right handed children.

MathEdge Division is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 107 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

