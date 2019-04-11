Today’s Apps Gone Free: MyTracks, Water Balance Tracker, MathEdge Division and More
iPhone:
Looptify acts as a high profile marketplace for celebrities, athletes, musicians, and more. As a fan, you can gain access to their individual brands in various merchandise, beauty products, accessories, and other exclusive content. Subscribing to an influencer through Looptify also offers spam-free messaging, livestreams, and other premier events.
looptify – influencer merch is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 27 ratings.
MyTracks isn’t just another activity logger. It’s a professional instrument that utilizes the iPhone’s GPS to the fullest extent. MyTracks is able to help you track your route and create fully editable waypoints. It also provides detailed geographic and velocity data including longitude and latitude, altitude, pressure, speed, pace, cadence, and more. Saved routes can be reviewed, edited, and exported.
MyTracks® is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 191 ratings.
Universal:
The human body is made up of around 70 percent of water, so it’s clearly vital to your health. Water Balance will ensure you drink enough by helping you track your intake throughout the day. Unlike similar apps, it allows you to record any type of fluid. The app also includes daily reminders, a lock screen widget, Apple Health integration, and stat tracking.
Water Balance Tracker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
MathEdge provides a step-by-step guide to learning division. It includes multiplication flash cards one through nine with the ability to learn and practice remainders. The step-by-step guide will walk your child through the problem with audio hints. The app also caters to left and right handed children.
MathEdge Division is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 107 ratings.
