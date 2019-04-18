You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Navigate to Photo, 5th Grade Math and Poppinz

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 18, 2019

Return to a photo’s location, prepare for standardized testing, and keep your family life organized with today’s collection of apps and games.

iPhone:

Poppinz – Family Calendar ($4.99 → Free, 40.9 MB): Keep your busy family life organized with Poppinz. Those who want to coordinate.

Poppinz will help keep your entire family on track. Every important personal or family event, shopping or to-do list, and exciting video and photo is available at a glance in one place. Invite family members in order to assign tasks and allow them to see what’s on the schedule. Each family member receives their own profile, allowing them to interact with content in their own way. It also allows your family to chat and share images in-app.

Poppinz – Family Calendar is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 115 ratings.

Universal:

Navigate to Photo ($0.99 → Free, 23.6 MB): Make your way back to where a photo was taken with Navigate to Photo. Photographers.

Navigate to Photo is a handy app that provides functionality you never knew you needed. The extension must first be activated through a quick setup process that’s detailed within the app. Once activated you’ll be able to access the extension with just a tap and instantly receive coordinates for any photo that includes location data. Navigate to Photo allows you to select up to five photos at once, and supports all of your favorite navigation apps including Apple Maps, Google Maps, MotionX, and even Lyft.

Navigate to Photo is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 77 ratings.

5th Grade Math Testing Prep ($2.99 → Free, 27.5 MB): Get ready for standardized testing with 5th Grade Math Testing Prep. Parents and teachers.

5th Grade Math Testing Prep will help any child increase their math knowledge. They’re able to work through test questions covering topics on a 5th grade level including algebra, angles, critical thinking, order of operations, and word problems. Test results will reveal where your child is struggling and where they shine, and you can share them with a teacher or parent via email. The app includes support for multiple students, password protection, and the ability to customize the test.

5th Grade Math Testing Prep is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 64 ratings.

