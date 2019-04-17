You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Open Bar, Monthly and Swift Tides

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 17, 2019

Line up colorful bars, stick to a budget, and track the tide with today’s collection of apps and games.

iPhone:

Swift Tides ($0.99 → Free, 45.7 MB): Track the tide with Swift Tides. Those who live or work near the shore.

Swift Tides provides a beautifully simple way to check tide levels. You’re able to search for your location by name or zip code, and the app will display the tide levels for the next five days. Swift Tides supports multiple locations, allowing you to monitor your favorite spots. Data is provided by NOAA.

Swift Tides is available for free for a limited time. It has a -star rating with a total of ratings.

Universal:

Open Bar! ($2.99 → Free, 59.9 MB): Drag and drop colorful bars into place in order to line them up in Open Bar. Casual puzzle game fans.

Open Bar will provide you with instant gratification. The moment you launch the app you’ll begin to appreciate its slick design and animations. The basic idea of the game is to drag and drop bars onto the board in order to create completed lines of the same color. The bars can be rotated with a tap, and merged when crossed over one another. Each puzzle can be completed in three moves or less, and you’re able to use a hint at any time in case you get stuck.

Open Bar! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 936 ratings.

monthly – easy personal budget ($1.99 → Free, 135.8 MB): Record income and expenses in a flash with Monthly. Those who need to stay on a budget.

Monthly is a no-frills budgeting app that gets the job done. Simply choose the type of transaction and swipe down to add it. You’re able to name the transaction and enter the amount before recording. Both income and expense totals are clearly displayed at the top along with your account total at the bottom. Swipe across the top of the screen to toggle between months. The app includes support for eight currencies, 17 languages, and a pin code.

monthly – easy personal budget is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 42 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

