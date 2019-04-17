Today’s Apps Gone Free: Open Bar, Monthly and Swift Tides
iPhone:
Swift Tides provides a beautifully simple way to check tide levels. You’re able to search for your location by name or zip code, and the app will display the tide levels for the next five days. Swift Tides supports multiple locations, allowing you to monitor your favorite spots. Data is provided by NOAA.
Swift Tides is available for free for a limited time. It has a -star rating with a total of ratings.
Universal:
Open Bar will provide you with instant gratification. The moment you launch the app you’ll begin to appreciate its slick design and animations. The basic idea of the game is to drag and drop bars onto the board in order to create completed lines of the same color. The bars can be rotated with a tap, and merged when crossed over one another. Each puzzle can be completed in three moves or less, and you’re able to use a hint at any time in case you get stuck.
Open Bar! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 936 ratings.
Monthly is a no-frills budgeting app that gets the job done. Simply choose the type of transaction and swipe down to add it. You’re able to name the transaction and enter the amount before recording. Both income and expense totals are clearly displayed at the top along with your account total at the bottom. Swipe across the top of the screen to toggle between months. The app includes support for eight currencies, 17 languages, and a pin code.
monthly – easy personal budget is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 42 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.