Today’s Apps Gone Free: Orbit, My Gratitude Journal and Fishi
iPhone:
My Gratitude Journal will help you better appreciate the little things in life and be more positive. Consider all of the good things that you witnessed or that happened to you throughout the day and record them as journal entries. Each entry can include location data, photos, and even the emotions involved. When you’re done reflecting you can share your entries or keep them private. An inspirational quote or motivational advice will appear after each entry. The app also includes the ability to export entries, reminders, and passcode protection.
My Gratitude Journal is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 181 ratings.
Fishi provides a spherical view of the world. You’re able to choose from four different types of fisheye lenses, and you can accentuate all four lenses with a bubble eye mode. Fishi allows you to capture photos with the both back and front-facing cameras as well as record video. Videos can include various built-in background audio tracks. All captured content is directly saved to the camera roll.
FISHI – Fisheye Camera is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3-star rating with a total of 9 ratings.
iPad:
Orbit pits friends against each other in multiplayer space battles. Set your sights on the planets of your opponents and land shots to steal their points. The longer your missiles travel the more points you’ll earn, so try to utilize gravity to slingshot them across the galaxy. The game supports up to four players locally, and features randomly generated solar systems.
ORBIT – multiplayer space battles! is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.