Today’s Apps Gone Free: Red in Bed, PirTie and ABC Star

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 24, 2019

Enjoy an interactive tale, experience a world of color, and learn to write letters and numbers with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

Universal:

PirTie ($0.99 → Free, 5.1 MB): Experience a world of color with PirTie. Anyone in need of a relaxing distraction.

PirTie is a color explosion mapped onto a sphere. You’re able to swipe to move the sphere and pinch to zoom in and out. A single tap will change the colors. A double tap will change the pattern. A triple tap will capture a photo. PirTie also supports TV-out.

PirTie is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 20 ratings.

Red In Bed ($0.99 → Free, 44.2 MB): Enjoy a vibrant story about friendship with Red in Bed. Parents.

Red in Bed is an original interactive story for toddlers. It tells the tale of all of the colors of the rainbow, except for red who is sick, going out to paint the world. Each page includes various interactive elements including the colors of the rainbow acting like musical instruments.

Red In Bed is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 18 ratings.

iPad:

ABC Star – Letter Tracing ($1.99 → Free, 52.9 MB): Learn to write letters and numbers with ABC Star. Children ages one through six.

ABC Star will put your child on the right path. You’re able to select from three lessons: Uppercase, Lowercase, and Numbers. Then hand your iPad off and allow your child to trace what’s in front of them using visual and audio cues. As they progress, a little egg in the corner of the screen will slowly grow and eventually hatch at the end. The app also allows you to skip ahead to any letter or number you like, and includes multiple colors to choose from.

ABC Star – Letter Tracing is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 16 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
PirTie
PirTie
Ryan Steder
Free
Red In Bed
Red In Bed
Pop Pop Pop LLC
Free
ABC Star - Letter Tracing
ABC Star - Letter Tracing
habelnet

