You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Reefminder, Pinball Breaker Forever and Idyoma

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Reefminder, Pinball Breaker Forever and Idyoma

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 30, 2019

Manage saltwater aquariums, protect a city from invaders, and practice foreign languages with today’s collection of apps and games.

All app prices are subject to change at any time and without notice regardless of stated free duration. Price changes are solely under the control of the developers.

iPhone:

idyoma – learn languages ($1.99 → Free, 57.0 MB): Practice foreign languages with Idyoma. Those who want to connect.

Idyoma will help you learn a new language through conversation. It connects you with language learners in your area who already speak the language you’re trying to learn and who are interested in learning the language you already know. This mutually benefits both parties, allowing you to speak in each other’s native language. Simply set up a profile by choosing languages you want to learn and those you already speak well, determine proficiency, and start browsing profiles.

idyoma – learn languages is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 75 ratings.

Universal:

Reefminder Fish Log ($1.99 → Free, 119.3 MB): Manage your aquariums to the best of your ability with Reefminder. Those with saltwater aquariums.

Reefminder will help ensure all of your tanks are perfectly maintained. It allows you to create aquarium logs for each of the tanks in your home or business. The logs include detailed information on livestock, water changes, equipment status, and other interesting observations. Just tap the “+” button, and color-coded event icons will spread out for you to choose from. All of your recorded events will be displayed on a clean and clear timeline.

Reefminder Fish Log is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 41 ratings.

Pinball Breaker Forever ($1.99 → Free, 32.7 MB): Protect the city from invaders by destroying the descending blocks in Pinball Breaker Forever. Fans of classic arcade gaming.

Pinball Breaker Forever successfully combines pinball and brick breaking mechanics to bring you one intense arcade experience. As the vibrant, neon blocks descend upon the city, it’s up to you to bash them to bits by tapping to fling the ball with your paddles. If the blocks reach the city’s skyline, it’s game over. The game features endless randomly generated levels, loads of power-ups, 15 types of mini-games, MFi support, and the ability to unlock all kinds of cosmetic upgrades.

Pinball Breaker Forever is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 230 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

Developers:

If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:

  • It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
  • The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
  • The free version of your app must not include ads.

To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.

Mentioned apps

Free
idyoma - language exchange
idyoma - language exchange
Idyoma, LLC
Free
Reefminder Fish Log
Reefminder Fish Log
Alexander Fanaian
Free
Pinball Breaker Forever
Pinball Breaker Forever
XperimentalZ Games

Related articles

Today’s Apps Gone Free: Tunable, BP Healthy and EarForge
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Tunable, BP Healthy and EarForge
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Simple Repeat Timer, Kompressor and Montezuma Puzzle 4
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Simple Repeat Timer, Kompressor and Montezuma Puzzle 4
Nothing found :(
Try something else