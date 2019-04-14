Today’s Apps Gone Free: Shine, Bill Assistant and Jigsaw Wonder Puppies
Bill Assistant will make your life easier no matter what type of bills you need to track thanks to its customization options. All categories are user defined, and you can include as little or as much information as you like. Bills can be recurring, allowing you to stay hands-off and simply be reminded when a payment is due. The app also includes payment history, bill analysis, and the ability to share data between the developer’s other finance apps.
Bill Assistant Pro – Tracker & Reminder is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 18 ratings.
You won’t be able to resist the charm of this jigsaw puzzle game. Each of the 35 jigsaw puzzles features an adorable puppy photo to reconstruct. The jigsaw puzzles can be broken up into as few as four pieces and as many as 24. You’re also able to choose whether or not you want a colored background and outline hints. What more could you ask for?
Jigsaw Wonder Puppies Puzzles for Kids is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 17 ratings.
Shine is a visually stunning and atmospheric side scroller designed for gamers of all ages. You’re put in control of a point of light, and you must drift through colorful cavernous worlds with the touch of a finger. The 40 handcrafted levels feature illustrations by Oliver Popp. The game also features 15 original songs from acclaimed film and TV composer Christian Maier.
SHINE – Journey Of Light is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 251 ratings.
