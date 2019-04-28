Today’s Apps Gone Free: Simple Repeat Timer, Kompressor and Montezuma Puzzle 4
Timer is simple, clean, and effective. To set a timer, slide your finger up from the bottom of the screen. Tap to start, tap to stop, or double-tap to reset. After all of the time ticks away, the timer will start all over again. You’re able to add up to two additional timers to track things like sessions and intervals. Frequently used timers can be saved.
Simple Repeat Timer. is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 30 ratings.
Kompressor is a handy extension that makes quick work of compressing images. You’ll first need to activate the extension by following the directions within the app. Then any time you need to compress an image, simply activate the extension via the share function. Kompressor can compress images three levels depending on the size you need to achieve, and you can preview the newly compressed image in real time.
Kompressor – Compress images is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.
Each of the 100 puzzles require you to drag and drop pieces from the lower half of the screen into the top in order to completely fill in the shape. Pieces can not be flipped or rotated, so you’ll have your work cut out for you. The game also includes an unlimited number of hints and undos, creating a rather relaxing environment. Although, if you do utilize a hint you won’t be able to earn a perfect rating.
Montezuma Puzzle 4 Premium is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 653 ratings.
