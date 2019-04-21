Today’s Apps Gone Free: Spending Log, FotoMap and Modern Magic 8 Ball
Spending Log helps analyze your finances. Start off by creating personal accounts and customizing categories in the “Set Up” menu. You’re able to prioritize types of income and expenses to make recording them even faster. Then every time you make a purchase or have money flow in, simply enter an amount, choose a category, attach a description, and define a date. Spending Log’s main screen allows you to easily check in on how things are going and analyze the data in chart form.
Spending Log Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 39 ratings.
FotoMap does a fantastic job of reorganizing your photos into a scrollable timeline. Photos are grouped together based on where and when they were taken, and they are accompanied by a built-in map. Tap on the photos to scroll through them one by one, and tap on the map to bring it into full view and search around. You’re also able to earn achievements based on the places you have taken your photos.
FotoMap-where photo was taken is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 126 ratings.
Modern Magic 8 Ball is an updated version of everyone’s favorite fortune-telling device. Just ask a yes or no question, tap the 8 button or shake your device, and receive an answer. You can choose to receive classic responses, new responses, or create your own. The app also includes various themes and icon designs to choose form, Smart Invert and VoiceOver support, Apple Watch support, and eight languages to choose from.
Modern Magic 8 Ball is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 108 ratings.
