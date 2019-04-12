Today’s Apps Gone Free: Strike, Budgets Pro, Symmetrain and More
iPhone:
Budgets helps ensure that you live within your means. Start off by creating your budget within the “Set Up” menu. You’re able to add categories like gas, groceries, clothes, and rent along with how much you’re allowed to spend on them. Then every time you make a purchase or payment, log it by entering an amount, categorizing it, attaching a description, and adding a date paid. Budgets’ main screen allows you to easily check how much you have left to spend via a coin tube graphic. The app also allows you to carry over unused budget amounts, view purchase history, create reports, and passcode protect your data.
Budgets Pro – Expense Tracker is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 12 ratings.
Universal:
Pick a train and your journey will begin. As your train speeds ahead you must try to pick out the trees, bushes, rock formations, and other objects that are on one side of the tracks and not the other. If you miss a difference or tap incorrectly, your train will get delayed. If it gets delayed too much it will disappear from sight and the game will be over. You can pull the emergency brake to slow things down for a bit when things get hectic and get your thoughts straight. The game includes eight environments, iCloud integration, and achievements and leaderboards via Game Center.
Symmetrain is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 433 ratings.
Strike is as simple as it is powerful. It’s filled to the brim with useful features for writing and creating like professional tables and charts, MathJax support, Markdown support, Apple Pencil support, and the ability to attach files and images. Documents can be shared and collaborated on, providing the ability to edit with up to 10 other people in real-time. Add tags to discover documents quickly, view stats with a tap, and export documents in a snap. The developer also offers a desktop version for Mac that can sync with the mobile version.
Strike is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 6 ratings.
The enemy is everywhere, but there’s hope as long as you have your army of Minirobots on your side. Units can be placed almost anywhere on the battlefield with a tap. Just make sure you place the ground units on the ground and air units in the air within the side-view grid. Collect energy crystals to expand your army and the bolts from your fallen enemies to upgrade units. The game includes 100 levels, 40 robot types including classics from the original game, 20 mini-games, and iCloud support.
Tiny Defense 2 is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 762 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.