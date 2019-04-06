Today’s Apps Gone Free: The Enchanted Worlds, Pretzel News, Rapto and More
iPhone:
Rapto is going to brighten your day. We’re sure of it. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze whatever is in your camera’s view and rap about it. Once the object is identified, you’ll see rap lyrics on your screen. You’re able to capture screenshots of your favorite lines and share them. The app also includes four beats to choose from.
Rapto is available for free for a limited time. It has a 2.5-star rating with a total of 13 ratings.
Pretzel allows you to catch up on the news with a glance. It utilizes advanced algorithms to identify trending searches and provides news articles based on them. The news articles come from a wide variety of sources and can be browsed through with a swipe.
Pretzel News is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 10 ratings.
Universal:
Uncle Henry is back at it again. This time he needs you and your newly acquired archeology skills to help him track down the final enchanted book. To achieve your goal you’ll have to choose the correct paths, pickup clues, and solve puzzles. A built-in hint system will assist you when you’re stuck, and a dynamic map will ensure you won’t simply go running around in circles.
The Enchanted Worlds is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 453 ratings.
MosaLingua will help you memorize thousands of Spanish vocabulary words, key phrases, and conjugations in no time. All it takes is five minutes each day for two months and you will have memorized 600 words and key phrases. Nothing to it, right? The app utilizes a flashcard system with audio pronunciations by native Spanish speakers. MosaLingua includes more than 3,000 flash cards, 14 categories, more than 100 subcategories, and the ability to unlock fun bonus content.
Learn Spanish – MosaLingua is available for free today only (04/06). It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 376 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.