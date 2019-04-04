You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade your browser to improve your experience.
Today’s Apps Gone Free: Tiny Month, Dayless, Focus Keeper and More

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 4, 2019

Get a clear look at your schedule, keep a daily diary, and focus on the task at hand with today’s collection of apps.

iPhone:

Tiny Month – Easy Calendar ($1.99 → Free, 7.6 MB): Get a clear look at your schedule with Tiny Month. Those who have a packed schedule.

Tiny Month does away with those annoying dots and instead replaces them with valuable information. The app offers three different text sizes, allowing you to shrink entries down if you’re busy or blow them up if you’re not. Tap on any day to bust it open and view all included activities. You’re able to add events with a touch, adjust the default event length, and view all of you events in a scrollable list.

Tiny Month – Easy Calendar is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 782 ratings.

Dayless – Simple Diary App ($1.99 → Free, 1.7 MB): Keep a daily diary with Dayless. Those who want to start a diary.

Dayless provides a remarkably easy way to collect your thoughts and memories. Simply tap on any day of the week, whether it’s past, present, or future, and record something. Present day entries can include a time stamp, and future entries can include an alarm. You’re also able to quickly jump around the calendar via a toolbar at the bottom. Dayless includes iCloud support, search, Touch ID support, and the ability to export diary entries.

Dayless – Simple Diary App is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 37 ratings.

Universal:

Focus Keeper Pro ($1.99 → Free, 32.7 MB): Get more done with Focus Keeper. Those who procrastinate.

Focus Keeper helps you keep your productivity level at its peak. Choose a single pressing task that you must focus on. Set the timer for 25 minutes and avoid doing anything else but that task until the buzzer sounds. Then take a short break and after every four sessions you’ll be rewarded with a longer break of 20 to 30 minutes. Repeat the cycle to get more done in a day. Focus Keeper allows you to adjust the focus length time, break length, and sessions per cycle to better suit your needs. It also includes a widget, reminders, and charts.

Focus Keeper Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 211 ratings.

5th Grade Reading ($2.99 → Free, 35.6 MB): Improve reading comprehension skills with 5th Grade Reading. Parents and teachers.

5th Grade Reading allows children to learn anywhere. It features an assortment of stories and historical texts that can be read through at any pace. At the end of each passage your child will be asked a series of questions to find out how well they understood what they read. The results can be reviewed and shared via email. The app also includes support for multiple children or students, and password protection.

5th Grade Reading is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 204 ratings.

