Today’s Apps Gone Free: Tiny Month, Dayless, Focus Keeper and More
iPhone:
Tiny Month does away with those annoying dots and instead replaces them with valuable information. The app offers three different text sizes, allowing you to shrink entries down if you’re busy or blow them up if you’re not. Tap on any day to bust it open and view all included activities. You’re able to add events with a touch, adjust the default event length, and view all of you events in a scrollable list.
Tiny Month – Easy Calendar is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 782 ratings.
Dayless provides a remarkably easy way to collect your thoughts and memories. Simply tap on any day of the week, whether it’s past, present, or future, and record something. Present day entries can include a time stamp, and future entries can include an alarm. You’re also able to quickly jump around the calendar via a toolbar at the bottom. Dayless includes iCloud support, search, Touch ID support, and the ability to export diary entries.
Dayless – Simple Diary App is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4-star rating with a total of 37 ratings.
Universal:
Focus Keeper helps you keep your productivity level at its peak. Choose a single pressing task that you must focus on. Set the timer for 25 minutes and avoid doing anything else but that task until the buzzer sounds. Then take a short break and after every four sessions you’ll be rewarded with a longer break of 20 to 30 minutes. Repeat the cycle to get more done in a day. Focus Keeper allows you to adjust the focus length time, break length, and sessions per cycle to better suit your needs. It also includes a widget, reminders, and charts.
Focus Keeper Pro is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 211 ratings.
5th Grade Reading allows children to learn anywhere. It features an assortment of stories and historical texts that can be read through at any pace. At the end of each passage your child will be asked a series of questions to find out how well they understood what they read. The results can be reviewed and shared via email. The app also includes support for multiple children or students, and password protection.
5th Grade Reading is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 204 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.