Today’s Apps Gone Free: Tiny Trees, Doomwheel and A Parcel of Courage

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 1, 2019

Grow a tree on a far-off planet, build and race Doomwheels, and enjoy an inspirational story with today’s collection of apps and games.

Universal:

Warhammer: Doomwheel ($2.99 → Free, 427.6 MB): Build a machine worthy of its name in Warhammer: Doomwheel. Fans of endless distance games.

Warhammer: Doomwheel provides fast-paced, over-the-top action. As a humble warlock of clan Skryre, your only goal in life is to rise through the ranks of the ratmen, and the only way to do it is to build the ultimate Doomwheel. You’re able to pilot your Doomwheel through the caverns of the Skaven underworld with only a tap. Mow down your enemies, dodge obstacles, and collect the warpstone to upgrade your Doomwheel. The game features a variety of regions to conquer, and online leaderboards.

Warhammer: Doomwheel is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 188 ratings.

A Parcel of Courage book for kids with puzzles ($2.99 → Free, 271.7 MB): Enjoy an inspirational story with your kids with A Parcel of Courage. Preschoolers.

A Parcel of Courage tells the story of three brothers who came together to help their grandmother overcome her fear of flying so she could visit them. The story is told through highly interactive scenes, which will help your child stay engaged throughout. It also includes seven tasks to complete within the story.

A Parcel of Courage book for kids with puzzles is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 13 ratings.

iPad:

Tiny Trees ($3.99 → Free, 102.4 MB): Head to a far-off planet and care for a magical seed in Tiny Trees. Parents.

Tiny Trees is an interactive experience for the whole family. Join Nora and her dad Cosmo aboard their spaceship and seek out new adventures by interacting with the environment. Your main task is caring for a seed by providing water, sunlight, and entertainment. As it grows new tasks will be unlocked, which will take you outside of the ship and across an unexplored planet.

Tiny Trees is available for free for a limited time. It has a 3.5-star rating with a total of 7 ratings.

