Today’s Apps Gone Free: Tunable, BP Healthy and EarForge
BP Healthy provides the tools to make your day as hypertension friendly as possible. It allows you to log daily blood pressure readings and measure them against the 30 parts of your perfect day. A built-in 10-step guide helps to ensure you’re receiving accurate results every time. BP Healthy also includes the ability to track your food consumption, exercise, sleep, relaxation, and other factors that contribute to hypertension.
BP Healthy – Blood Pressure + is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.
Tunable provides you with instant visual feedback, which is absolutely necessary for any musician. As notes are held out, a white line will show you how steady your pitch is. The straighter the line, the more consistent you are. Tunable also includes a chord generator, a metronome, AirPlay support, and the ability to record your practices and performances.
Tunable Tuner & Metronome is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 3162 ratings.
EarForge will help you achieve a sense of pitch. It offers separate note and chord lessons, requiring you to listen carefully to identify the sounds. Collect stars from the lessons in order to unlock the quiz challenges and discover how much you’ve really learned. Training exercises allow you to focus on specific notes, chords, and sounds. EarForge includes full stat tracking as well, helping you identify what you need to improve upon.
EarForge: Learn Ear Training is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 53 ratings.
Developers:
If you are a developer who would like to get your app included in our “Apps Gone Free” daily lists, here’s our basic set of rules:
- It must have at least a three-star average rating at the time it goes free.
- The app must not have been free numerous times (3+) over the last six months.
- The free version of your app must not include ads.
To submit an app, simply send a request to [email protected] with the subject “Apps Gone Free.” Please include the name of the app, a link to it in the App Store, when and for how long you intend to offer the app for free, and anything else you would like to share. We will take it from there.