Today’s Apps Gone Free: Tunable, BP Healthy and EarForge

App Bargain Bin
by Tyler Tschida
April 29, 2019

Tune your instrument, stay on top of hypertension, and train your ears with today’s collection of apps.

Universal:

BP Healthy – Blood Pressure + ($1.99 → Free, 181.9 MB): Stay on top of your hypertension with BP Healthy. Those who struggle with high blood pressure.

BP Healthy provides the tools to make your day as hypertension friendly as possible. It allows you to log daily blood pressure readings and measure them against the 30 parts of your perfect day. A built-in 10-step guide helps to ensure you’re receiving accurate results every time. BP Healthy also includes the ability to track your food consumption, exercise, sleep, relaxation, and other factors that contribute to hypertension.

BP Healthy – Blood Pressure + is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 5 ratings.

Tunable Tuner & Metronome ($3.99 → Free, 80.6 MB): An all-in-one visual toolkit for musicians from the creators of NodeBeat. Those who are interested in keeping their instruments, and their ears, in tune.

Tunable provides you with instant visual feedback, which is absolutely necessary for any musician. As notes are held out, a white line will show you how steady your pitch is. The straighter the line, the more consistent you are. Tunable also includes a chord generator, a metronome, AirPlay support, and the ability to record your practices and performances.

Tunable Tuner & Metronome is available for free for a limited time. It has a 5-star rating with a total of 3162 ratings.

EarForge: Learn Ear Training ($3.99 → Free, 97.5 MB): Train your ears with EarForge. Aspiring musicians.

EarForge will help you achieve a sense of pitch. It offers separate note and chord lessons, requiring you to listen carefully to identify the sounds. Collect stars from the lessons in order to unlock the quiz challenges and discover how much you’ve really learned. Training exercises allow you to focus on specific notes, chords, and sounds. EarForge includes full stat tracking as well, helping you identify what you need to improve upon.

EarForge: Learn Ear Training is available for free for a limited time. It has a 4.5-star rating with a total of 53 ratings.

That concludes today’s issue of Apps Gone Free. If you like staying on top of these daily deals, don’t forget to check out our free AppsGoneFree app. It provides all the deals each day, and even an archive of past deals that are still active.

